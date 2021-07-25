NFL training camp 2021: 5 talking points for each AFC West team ahead of the season

Training camp has finally arrived and the start of the NFL season is nigh. This NFL season has several tough divisions and the AFC West ranks up against the best of them. Going into the season, there is only one team with a question mark at quarterback.

Otherwise, any or all of the other three teams could be in the NFL playoffs in January. Here are five points for each AFC West NFL team going into 2021.

NFL training camp: talking about the AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

#1 - Justin Herbert's second year

Justin Herbert had a breakout 2020 season in the NFL. He threw for 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Needless to say, Herbert had one of the most explosive rookie seasons of any NFL quarterback in the last decade. Will 2021 see a step forward or a step back as teams adjust their game plans to the young quarterback?

Before he won Offensive Rookie of The Year, Justin Herbert showed us what he could do on Hard Knocks. 🎯👀#HardKnocks: The @dallascowboys | Premieres August 10 on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/hmlWFz9XOs — NFL (@NFL) July 19, 2021

#2 - Brandon Staley's rookie season

The Chargers have a new head coach this season. Their new head coach is the defensive-minded Brandon Staley, who heralds from Vic Fangio's system. He spent a year with the Los Angeles Rams as their defensive coordinator in 2020 and finished the season with the top-ranked defense in the NFL. Staley has an NFL team of his own this season. Will the moment be too early for Staley?

#3 - Tre' McKitty

The Chargers' number one tight end is Jared Cook. However, at 34 years old, it is clear that he is not the future. The Chargers are hoping Tre' McKitty will eventually take over.

Training camp will give the first long look at McKitty in the NFL. At the Senior Bowl, McKitty had the best catch of the week in practice. The Chargers are hoping the third-round selection will eventually become their tight end of the future.

#4 - Easton Stick versus Chase Daniel

Easton Stick has been with the Chargers for a number of years. Before the NFL, he was a member of the North Dakota State football team of FCS domination. While other quarterbacks from schools like Carson Wentz have gone on to have strong footholds in the NFL, Stick has struggled to find a solid place to stand. There will likely be a battle between him and Chase Daniel for the backup spot.

Will this be the season that Stick takes a step forward in the NFL?

Chris Harris Jr is still kicking in the NFL. However, at 32 years old, Harris is at the age when every NFL season could be his last. Last season, Harris earned a 61.9 PFF grade. Will he be able to maintain his level of play as one of the top cornerbacks on the team?

Kansas City Chiefs

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

In Mahomes' four-year career in the NFL, he has been on the cover of two NFL Madden video games. He's set the NFL on fire. At this point, the Chiefs are the favorites to make the Super Bowl for a third-straight season as a result of him. That said, the biggest question for him has been his ability to play a full season.

While his minor absences have been glossed over by the power of the Chiefs roster, he has been banged up at times and has had to miss time. Can Mahomes put together a perfect attendance record for 2021?

#2 - Start of decline?

About seven years ago, the Seattle Seahawks were in a similar position to the Chiefs now. They went to back-to-back Super Bowls and lost the second one to Tom Brady.

Over the next few seasons, the Seahawks slowly regressed in the NFL as they slipped into winning only one playoff game and then losing in their first playoff game before missing the playoffs altogether in 2017.

Could the Chiefs slip to struggling in the playoffs in 2021?

#3 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire in second season

Last season was a dizzying rookie season for Edwards-Helaire as he adjusted to NFL football. This season, however, the second-year NFL player should be able to take a jump in production. Training camp will offer a first look at the young running back.

#4 - Travis Kelce's age

One aspect of the Chiefs flying under the radar is Travis Kelce's age. Of course, after a season in which he earned a career-best 105 receptions for 1416 yards and 11 touchdowns, the last thing people are thinking about is fathertime. That said, Kelce is turning 32 years old this season. Eventually, the decline has to begin. Will 2021 see the same Kelce from last season?

#5 - Offensive line remodel

The last memory of the 2020 NFL season was Patrick Mahomes running for his life in the Super Bowl. That last memory stung the Chiefs and they got to work this offseason, remaking the offensive line. They released Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Next, they traded with the Baltimore Ravens for Orlando Brown. Lastly, they drafted Creed Humphrey. Will the new line work well for 2021?

Denver Broncos

#1 - Drew Lock versus Teddy Bridgewater

The quarterback battle will be the story of training camp. Who will win the job? Will it be Drew Lock, the quarterback who flashed early in the NFL and has been quiet since? Could it be the veteran who has had some bright spots but just as many dark times in his career? The battle will be the main storyline for the Denver Broncos from a national perspective.

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

The battle could drag on through most of the regular season. Broncos fans should be braced for a position war, not just a battle.

#2 - How badly did Denver stumble by not selling the farm for Aaron Rodgers?

In March, it seemed that an Aaron Rodgers to Denver trade was imminent. However, at the last second, Denver appeared to get cold feet and pulled away. Now about to enter the 2021 NFL season and be forced to watch a battle between two quarterbacks down on their luck, the question is how badly do the Broncos wish they would have simply pulled the trigger.

#3 - Courtland Sutton back for 2021

Courtland Sutton's early season-ending injury set a dark tone for the offense in 2020. As a result, rookies Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler had to step up to take on the best cornerbacks in the game. Of course, this resulted in some stoic passing performances.

That said, with Sutton back, Jeudy and Hamler will be able to take on easier competition. With the experience of taking on the best of the best, Jeudy and Hamler could be in for breakout seasons.

#4 - Javonte Williams and Mike Boone versus Phillip Lindsay

One of the least popular moves of the offseason was letting Phillip Lindsay walk. Javonte Williams and Mike Boone have been added to the squad. Starting with training camp, Williams and Boone will be compared to Lindsay in Houston for better or worse. Was letting Lindsay exit a wise move? 2021 will show the answer.

#5 - Chubb-Miller duo is back for 2021

When the Broncos used their fifth overall pick on Bradley Chubb a few seasons ago, they envisioned a second coming of the DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller duo. However, Chubb and Miller have alternated with season-ending injuries over the last few seasons. Going into 2021, both players will be fully healthy. Will the pass rush take a big step this season?

Las Vegas Raiders

#1 - Pivotal year for Jon Gruden

The Las Vegas Raiders started the Jon Gruden era with a 4-12 record. Fast forward to 2021, and the team has slowly won more games each season. Last year, the Raiders finished 8-8. The team only has two ways to go from here.

They will either break through into the playoff conversation as an over .500 team or they will implode and stay sub .500 as a background team. Put simply, the pressure this season has been immense on Gruden. Will he rise to the challenge?

#2 - John Brown

The Raiders' biggest pickup on the offensive side of the ball is arguably John Brown. 2019 saw him earn 115 receptions for 1060 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, 2020 saw him earn less than 500 yards and three touchdowns. Which Brown will the Raiders get? Training camp will offer a first preview of what he can do.

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

#3 - Henry Ruggs III's second year

The growing pains are (mostly) behind Ruggs. Going into his second season, the expectation is to see him take a big step and double his production. Last season, he earned 452 yards and two touchdowns. Training camp will be the first look at what kind of season Ruggs is in for.

#4 - Clelin Ferrell

Will Clelin Ferrell get it together? Going into his third season, the first-round pick has only earned 6.5 sacks. He will need to earn more than that this season in order to avoid being a big disappointment. Training camp will be the first chance to see if he is finally going to put it together.

#5 - Will the defense be better in 2021?

An outstanding problem for the Raiders has been how their defense has ranked in the NFL. Over the last five years, they have not had a top-ten defense once. In order to become a true force in the NFL, the defense will need to be leaps and bounds better when compared to the rest of the NFL.

