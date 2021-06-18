Fantasy Football: 3 potential breakout players from each AFC West team

Fantasy football drafters and league managers around the league are impatiently waiting to draft their teams for the upcoming season. While many fantasy football owners are trying to win the league once again, there are others that have been waiting to redeem themselves and draft a winning team this season.

The AFC West teams all have players that are dominant each season but also players that are poised to break out in 2021. On that note, let's have a look at three potential fantasy football breakout players from each AFC West team this season.

# Denver Broncos

The Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater, but there hasn't been any communication that Drew Lock has lost his starting job. If Lock can win the quarterback competition with Bridgewater, he could have a breakout season. Lock has shown that he is capable of leading his team.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a decrease in production in 2020 because of injuries. But His 2018 and 2019 campaigns were what was expected by the Broncos when they drafted him. A healthy 2021 season should see Sutton return to the form he showed two seasons ago and an increase in his fantasy football numbers.

The Broncos drafted Javonte Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft and have high hopes from the running back. With Phillip Lindsay signing with the Texans this off-season, Williams could share a significant amount of time with Melvin Gordon, which should give him a high number of fantasy football points.

# Kansas City Chiefs

Fantasy football owners and the Chiefs had high hopes from Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his rookie season in 2020. However, the young running back only had two weeks where he was in the top ten in fantasy football points. Edwards-Helaire should be the top running back for the Chiefs and possibly a top sleeper pick in fantasy football as well this season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: I’ve been working on my hands and catching this offseason https://t.co/azkXrV9PLe pic.twitter.com/ZSU5rhJQLY — Fantasy Sports News (@fantasysportsso) June 18, 2021

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman only had 560 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, which was not nearly what the Chiefs wanted from him. Hardman should benefit from the Chiefs' newly-built offense and pass protection and could break out in 2021 with more targets.

Running back Darrel Williams saw more playing time in 2020 when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was out with an injury. The two young running backs could be the starting duo in Kansas City in the future. Williams could have more fantasy football points in 2021, with more playing time.

# Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs had a successful 2020 season, his first as the no. 1 back in the Raiders. Jacobs rushed for 1,065 and 12 touchdowns, something he should build off of in 2021 to produce even higher fantasy football numbers.

Derek Carr will enter as the starting quarterback for the Raiders for the eighth season, although he hasn't realized his full potential yet. Nevertheless, Carr's numbers continue to be consistent. If Carr throws for another 4,000 plus-yards this season, he will be in the top ten fantasy football quarterbacks.

Henry Ruggs III is expected to break out as an NFL wide receiver in 2021. His rookie season in 2020 wasn't what the Raiders had hoped for. He was healthy and played in 15 games but had just 452 receiving yards, two touchdowns and 26 receptions. Ruggs could see his full potential in 2021 and quickly become Carr's favorite target.

# Los Angeles Chargers

Referring to the 2020 Rookie of the Year winner as a potential breakout fantasy football player may seem ridiculous, but that might just turn out to be true. Herbert had a superb rookie campaign, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns.

But with the way the Chargers used their 2021 draft picks, he could fare even better this season. The Chargers drafted offensive line protection and additional offensive weapons to ensure Herbert can continue to show his true potential.

The rookie vs. the 🐐.



Justin Herbert and @TomBrady gave us a great QB duel in Week 4. pic.twitter.com/6lnwR0ikIg — NFL (@NFL) June 12, 2021

Running back Austin Ekeler should have a comeback season in 2021 after missing six games due to injury in 2020. Ekeler can rush for nearly 1,000 yards, but his versatility allows him to be a solid receiver who is capable of getting about eight catches, which makes for good fantasy football numbers.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen should continue to improve in 2021. Allen is considered Justin Herbert's top receiving target. As the young quarterback continues to grow, Allen should see increased production.

