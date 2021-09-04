NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can afford to trade for Bryce Callahan

The Denver Broncos secondary is loaded with talent and cornerback Bryce Callahan is almost the odd man out. The Broncos apparently continue to take calls for the 29 year old former undrafted free agent out of Rice. Callahan is ranked as the best slot corner in the AFC West and the second-best slot corner in the entire NFL.

Callahan is in the final year of his contract with the Broncos and is set to become a free agent in 2022. His current salary cap hit would be about $6.2 million. Whether the Broncos can get another team to play even a portion of that would definitely be a part of the trade discussions.

The Broncos should be more inclined to trade Callahan rather than just release him, at least being able to get something in return.

There are a few teams that are looking for help in the secondary and that could use an upgrade like Callahan.

Three NFL teams that can afford to trade for CB Bryce Callahan

#1 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are apparently very interested and capable of a reunion with Bryce Callahan. The Bears initially signed Callahan as an undrafted free agent and he spent four seasons in Chicago before leaving for the Broncos.

The Bears didn't re-sign him due to injury concerns but, now with a necessity at corner, Chicago is interested in a reunion. The Bears can afford to pay Callahan this season, but it wouldn't be a shock if they requested the Broncos to chip in for a portion of salary.

The #Broncos are reportedly taking offers for CB Bryce Callahan.



The #Bears are desperately needing a CB2.



Should the Bears make some offers and bring back Callahan?? #BearsNation pic.twitter.com/hG6wrx7CpU — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) September 2, 2021

#2 - New York Jets

The New York Jets have over $10 million in salary cap space to work with, ranking them in the top ten in the league for most available money. Callahan would be a significant upgrade to a very young Jets defense.

Callahan has had some injury concerns but he has played in 55 games in his career and statistically wise, it makes a lot of sense for the Jets, especially with a new head coach who is as defense-heavy as Robert Saleh is.

Hearing from multiple sources that Broncos CB Bryce Callahan is a player to monitor for a potential trade, would be a VERY hot commodity if cut



Bears among interested teams



Jets GM Joe Douglas was Chicago's Director of College Scouting in 2015 when Callahan signed as an UDFA — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) September 2, 2021

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals secondary needs help and Bryce Callahan could be that force on third-downs that the team needs. With the recent retirement of Malcolm Butler, the Cardinals need a fast fix at corner. The Cardinals do have about $9 million in available salary cap space but, they could also use draft picks to get the deal done, or even both, depending on what the Broncos are looking for.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar