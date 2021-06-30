NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams who should stay away from signing Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman has been one of the surprises of the offseason. Most expected him to find a team quickly. But three months after the start of free agency, Sherman has yet to find a home.

While many teams would benefit from adding Richard Sherman, there are some who could not handle him. Here are three teams who need to resist signing Richard Sherman.

Bad fits for Richard Sherman

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

At 33 years old, Sherman only wants to win another championship. He's signed big contracts, played against the best, and basically seen it all. He is basically looking for a way to go out on a nice note.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars are an interesting team after the addition of Trevor Lawrence, they are still a few years away from contending for a championship, assuming it all goes on schedule.

Sherman does not have the luxury of waiting a few years for a team to grow. This could be his last season in the NFL and he wants to be with a top dog. He knows that if he does not land with a top dog, the story of his career is already complete and the peak is fully behind him.

If he stays a free agent much longer and signs with a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, he would be doing it just to enjoy the game. However, for a competitor like Sherman, once the losing starts, he will become extremely frustrated.

His frustration, coupled with his personality, would be a problem in the locker room. A team with Gardner Minshew and potentially Tim Tebow cannot handle another big personality. Basically, the team would split into factions and fall apart quickly.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are trying to pull off a quick rebuild at the quarterback position. However, this is rarely accomplished. If the transition is not perfect, the 49ers will have to endure one or more lost seasons, which Richard Sherman does not have time for.

Also, after being away from the team for so long and looking for other options, a reunion would be extremely awkward. The awkwardness could cast a cloud over the season for both parties, inhibiting production.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of additional help in their secondary. The Falcons were the worst-ranked passing defense and the fourth-worst ranked defense overall in 2020. Overall, the Falcons are still sliding as a franchise after losing Julio Jones.

Julio Jones

Richard Sherman's addition would not solve the team's defensive problems. Also, considering the team is coming off a 4-12 season and possibly getting worse does not help matters. Sherman would not be happy spending his last season or two on a lost franchise and the Falcons would not be happy because they would expect him to do too much.

