NFL Trade Rumors: 3 top NFL RB's that could be traded in the next two years

There are three notable NFL running backs that could be traded in the next two seasons. NFL running backs have the shortest careers out of all positions. An NFL running back has an average career life of 2.5 years.

The short career spans are caused by the contact that comes to the running back position. NFL running backs take hits on every play whether they're running the ball or pass blocking. This is one of the biggest reasons why we see teams replace running backs often.

Let's take a look at the three running backs that could be traded in the next two years.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints will be entering unfamiliar territories over the next two years. Drew Brees will be retiring either this off-season or next off-season and the future is unknown. The Saints have been rumored to be shopping star wide receiver Michael Thomas.

With Drew Brees getting ready for retirement and the Saints debating on whether they want to trade or keep Michael Thomas, this would leave one star left on their offense. Alvin Kamar will be the last man standing on the New Orleans Saints' talented offense.

Most rushing TDs inside the 5-yard line in 2020 (RBs)



🔹 Alvin Kamara - 11

🔹 Dalvin Cook - 10

🔹 Derrick Henry - 9

🔹 Kenyan Drake - 9

Kamara just recently signed a five-year, $75 million contract in September of last year. This puts him under contract until the 2026 NFL off-season. Alvin Kamara will be 26-years-old when he starts his fifth season in the NFL.

With Drew Brees heading out and Michael Thomas potentially leaving, Alvin Kamara will be next. Kamara will not play out his full contract once the Saints start to rebuild. The prediction for Alvin Kamara being traded is the 2023 NFL off-season.

2) NFL Trade Rumors: Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is coming off one of the worst injuries that could happen to an NFL running back. During the Giants' Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears, Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL. Barkley uses his elusiveness to break tackles and it has helped him become one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley: ACL tear 'probably the weakest moment of my life'

A number of NFL running backs that have lost their careers to a torn ACL. Running backs like Gale Sayers, Jamal Anderson, Terrell Davis and Deuce McAllister all lost their NFL careers due to a torn ACL. Barkley is young but his ACL injury could hurt his production going forward.

Saquon Barkley will be 24-years-old entering his fourth NFL season. The New York Giants rely on his production a lot in their rushing attack. Saquon Barkley's 2021-2022 NFL season will be a big test when it comes to his future with the Giants.

Barkley is under contract with the New York Giants until the 2023 NFL off-season. The Giants will be patient with Saquon Barkley coming off his injury. If production drops this season we could potentially see the New York Giants shop him around before his contract is up.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys are the most criticized team in the NFL today. Dallas' fan base has no problem speaking their minds. During the 2020 NFL season, Ezekiel Elliott went nine straight games without scoring a rushing touchdown.

Rumors have started to surface that maybe Zeke is starting to decline and that the Cowboys may have already got the best of Elliott. During the 2020 season, the Cowboys offensive line had a lot to do with the struggles Dallas faced when running the football. Ezekiel Elliott tied his career high in fumbles with six fumbles during the 2020-2021 NFL season.

With the Cowboys being a big-market team, they will move on from Ezekiel Elliott before his decline happens. The Dallas Cowboys have a reliable back-up to Elliott in Tony Pollard. Pollard has come on strong the past two seasons.

If Ezekiel Elliott has another rough year running the football, the Dallas Cowboys could start shopping him. When looking at the three stars on the Cowboys offense, Ezekiel Elliott has the best chance of being traded. If the Dallas Cowboys plan on trading Zeke, they will do it within the next two years while he has good value.