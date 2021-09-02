NFL Trade Rumors: 3 trade candidates for Nick Foles, including the New England Patriots

With the cut deadline now in the rear-view mirror, Nick Foles somehow dodged the inevitable. Foles is still with the Chicago Bears despite having no chance of seeing the field this year, even if Andy Dalton suffers an injury.

As such, he seems to have remained with the team for trading purposes. Here are three teams that are likely to indulge in discussions with the Bears about acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP.

Three landing spots for Nick Foles

#1 - New England Patriots

One trick most often repeated in the NFL is bringing in pieces that put them to the sword. For instance, the New York Jets got beat by head coach Adam Gase when he was with the Miami Dolphins, then chose to bring him on board. The Denver Broncos were also knocked out of the playoffs one year by Joe Flacco. They eventually landed the quarterback.

The New England Patriots lost a Super Bowl to Nick Foles. Without a backup quarterback, the Patriots are looking for a journeyman veteran who can help mentor Mac Jones.

The Patriots could start with one who beat them in a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick has personally seen Foles in action and likely figures he and Josh McDaniels can fix him to work well if needed. Lastly, if Mac Jones flames out, the Patriots would have one last shot with Foles. Destiny has a way.

#2 - New York Jets

The New York Jets are in a similar situation to their AFC East rivals. They have a rookie quarterback starting Week One who doesn't have a veteran backup to help mentor the young gun. Nick Foles could be that quarterback. He would definitely fit the mould better than James Morgan, who hasn't played a down in the NFL when games mattered.

Additionally, it goes without saying that Nick Foles gives the Jets a better chance of winning if Wilson were to get injured. If Foles were to take the field, the Jets would have a head coach with Super Bowl appearance and a quarterback who has won a Super Bowl. If that doesn't sound good enough to the Jets, nothing will.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are quietly searching for Ben Roethlisberger's replacement. They're attempting to get it done early at a cheaper price than scrambling and dropping a first-round pick like most franchises.

If the Steelers were to get Foles, they would likely have some work in store. However, Foles has shown he can win with a loaded roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

The Steelers have about as complete a roster as a QB could hope for. While Foles has demonstrated that he cannot elevate rosters (Bears, Jaguars), he can play well with great teams already in place (Eagles). Overall, it seems like a cheap solution for the Steelers.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha