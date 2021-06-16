NFL Trade Rumors: 5 landing spots for Geno Atkins

Veteran defensive end Geno Atkins is still on the lookout for a new franchise in free agency. Atkins' season ended in December after he had to undergo shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. The Cincinnati Bengals then released him this offseason after 11 seasons with the team.

Geno Atkins is now expecting to be cleared by doctors in a few weeks and is looking to sign with a team before training camp. Atkins would bring the requisite veteran presence some teams need in their defensive schemes. Geno Atkins is an eight-time Pro-Bowler and First-Team All Pro who has 75.5 sacks, 384 combined tackles and 228 solo tackles.

Checking in on a top free agent: Ex-#Bengals All-Pro and Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins has a checkup with #Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper in a few weeks and is expected to be cleared from a torn rotator cuff by July 1, source said. Multiple teams remain interested. He’ll be deliberate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2021

5 teams that could sign Geno Atkins

#1 Cleveland Browns

Staying in the AFC North and signing with the divisional and in-state rivals, Cleveland Browns, could be the answer for Geno Atkins. The Browns are an up-and-coming team who not only made the playoffs but also won a playoff game for the first time in almost twenty years.

The Browns did sign Jadaveon Clowney this offseason to beef up their defense, but apart from Clowney, Myles Garrett is the only big factor on the defensive line. Geno Atkins could bring that touch of experience and dominant play to a team in a division in need of a stacked defense.

#2 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' team doctor was the surgeon who performed Geno Atkins' surgery, back in December last year. He is also the doctor who will likely give him the all-clear to return to play.

The Dallas Cowboys are always looking for reliable defensive assets and Atkins fits the bill. Although they may not be at the top of the list, don't count the Dallas Cowboys out in the quest to sign the veteran defensive end.

#3 Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are a defense-first team. In 2020, though, the Vikings ranked bottom of the league in team pressure in defense. That said, the Vikings need a veteran pass rusher who is a sack specialist and Atkins had eleven sacks in 2018. The math adds up.

#4 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers don't have much salary cap space to work with, so it might be tough to sign Geno Atkins. The Packers are always seen as contenders, though, especially if Aaron Rodgers is under center, and at this point in his career, that's exactly what the defensive end is looking for.

#5 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders need another strong, veteran defensive end to add to their ranks. The Raiders lost Johnathan Hankins and Maleik Collins to free agency this offseason. Geno Atkins could bring that presence back to the defensive line, a trait that is a necessity in the AFC West.

