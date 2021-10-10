NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Players who should be moved before the trade deadline

As the NFL trade deadline fast approaches, the futures of players and franchises hang in the balance. General managers and player agents frantically try to work out a deal before the trade deadline that they feel will be best for both parties. The 2021 NFL trade deadline is no different. We look at the various players in the league who might just benefit from a change in scenery.

Players who should go elsewhere before the trade deadline

#1 Myles Jack, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Myles Jack is arguably the finest linebacker in the league. He deserves to be on a team that will make the best use of his talents and unfortunately that team is not the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars are right now in transition with a new rookie quarterback, who they hope will be the face going into the future.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Bengals QB Joe Burrow: "Myles Jack might be the best linebacker in the league." Bengals QB Joe Burrow: "Myles Jack might be the best linebacker in the league."

But whether Myles Jack should stick around for that long until the Jaguars begin resembling anything like a competent organization remains to be seen. Perhaps it would be better if the Jaguars stacked up some nice picks by trading Myles Jack before the trade deadline, who could then use his strengths in a competitive team elsewhere.

#2 Trey Flowers, LB, Detroit Lions

Trey Flowers is young as a linebacker, but he has been injury prone. In many ways it is best for the Detroit Lions that he moves on while his value is still high. It will benefit Flowers as well to get a change of scenery and resurrect his career.

#3 Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

This might seem counter-intiutive, but the running backs can over go over a cliff at an advanced age. Cordarrelle Patterson is doing well for the Falcons right now, but he is already 30 and it might be better for the Falcons to get high value of him this year before the trade deadline closes and then draft in a running back from the draft.

#4 DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

The offensive line is a mess and the star quarterback is injured. At this point, the Miami Dolphins might just write off the rest of the season and give DeVante Parker the chance to shine elsewhere while the franchise looks to rebuild for next season.

#5 Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Finally, Deshaun Watson is still on the Houston Texans roster and they have no intention of using him at all.

Also Read

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I'm told scheduled depositions in the Deshaun Watson civil cases are being delayed by a week or two while Watson's attorney is now involved in another trial, & that there are no new developments in potential settlement talks, as of this morning. The NFL Trade Deadline is Nov 2nd. I'm told scheduled depositions in the Deshaun Watson civil cases are being delayed by a week or two while Watson's attorney is now involved in another trial, & that there are no new developments in potential settlement talks, as of this morning. The NFL Trade Deadline is Nov 2nd.

The question is not if, but when, Deshaun Watson moves on from the Texans.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar