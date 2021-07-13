NFL trade rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Chicago Bears for the 2021-22 season

The Chicago Bears are a franchise making some big changes in 2021. Mitchell Trubisky is out. Andy Dalton and Justin Fields are in.

However, those will not be the only changes in Chicago this year. More are likely to be on their way heading into training camp. Here are five players who may not be on the Chicago Bears roster in September.

Chicago Bears players likely on the move

#1 - Nick Foles, QB

Gone are the days of Nick Foles overcoming Tom Brady in the Super Bowl and leading one of the most unlikely playoff runs in the history of the NFL. Since leaving the Philadelphia Eagles, Foles has effectively fallen off the map. He had a 0-4 stretch with the Jacksonville Jaguars and a 2-5 stretch with the Bears last season.

Allen Robinson PPR finishes

2019 - WR8

2020 - WR9



Whether Andy Dalton or Justin Fields starts for the Bears, it's an improvement from Mitchell Trubisky/Nick Foles.



Allen Robinson's PPR ranking for 2021: WR11 🧐



He's just 27. He's seen 150+ targets in back-to-back years.



Help. pic.twitter.com/6EOj3UlZaF — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) July 12, 2021

His inability to win games led to the Bears signing a new bridge quarterback and drafting a new rookie. With only two roster spots usually used for quarterbacks, Foles will likely be somewhere else very soon.

#2 - Jimmy Graham, TE

Jimmy Graham is one of the most storied tight ends in the league. That said, he will turn 35 this season. Aging players often step into training camp and realize their bodies cannot take anymore NFL-grade punishment. Will Jimmy Graham have that epiphany during training camp?

#3 - Marquise Goodwin, WR

Marquise Goodwin seems to be a one-trick pony. He's been in the NFL since 2013 but missed 2020. In those seven seasons, Goodwin has had one breakout season. Every other season saw him earn under 435 yards.

However, in his best season, he had 56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns. This is who the Bears are hoping to get, but once they see him perform at his average level, they likely will not have a place for him on the team.

#4 - Tarik Cohen, RB

It feels like Tarik Cohen is being pushed off the team. Technically, he is the second-string running back behind David Montgomery. However, the Bears added Damien Williams behind Cohen during the offseason. Williams missed 2020 but is coming off a 2019 season in which he earned almost 500 yards of offense and five touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears

Compared to Cohen's 2020 performance in which he only had 14 rushes for 74 yards, it seems Williams is the better player. If he overtakes the former, Cohen could become tradebait as he has some decent highlights in his career, even if his overall production has fallen off.

#5 - Elijah Wilkinson, RT

In three of the last four seasons, Wilkinson has earned a PFF score in the 50s. Last season, Wilkinson earned the lowest grade of his career at 52.5. Granted, as a backup, the bar is lower.

However, he still falls below the bar. If he does not show improvement quickly, the Bears may prefer to take their chances on an unknown talent and cut Wilkinson.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha