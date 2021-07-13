NFL trade rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2021-22 season

The Indianapolis Colts have been thrown more curveballs than any other franchise in the last ten years. They've had to deal with losing Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers due to circumstances beyond their control. The Colts will likely face more of these curveballs before the start of the season.

Here are five players unlikely to be back with the Colts by the start of the 2021 season.

Indianapolis Colts players possibly on the move

#1 - Jacob Eason, QB

The Colts had high hopes for Jacob Eason, hoping he could overtake Philip Rivers after retirement. Instead, they found themselves drafting another quarterback to back up Carson Wentz. Sam Ehlinger will likely receive the benefit of the doubt in training camp, which could lead to Eason's exit.

#2 - JJ Nelson, WR

JJ Nelson was somewhat of a notable name when he played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2015-2018. His best season was in 2016 when he played in 15 games and earned 568 yards and six touchdowns. However, after a slight step back in 2017, JJ Nelson fell off the face of the earth.

In 2018 and 2019, he played a total of 16 games and earned 100 yards in all. Now resurfacing with the Indianapolis Colts, it seems JJ Nelson's last hurrah will be this summer.

#3 - Eddy Piniero, K

Eddy Pinero's only season in the NFL saw him play for the Chicago Bears in 2019. He made 23 of his 28 kicks (82.1 percent).

Piniero has resurfaced to challenge Rodrigo Blankenship for the starting job this summer. Blankenship has only one season of experience in which he made 32 of 37 field goals, which equates to 86.5 percent. Blankenship will likely win the kicker battle and send Piniero packing.

#4 - Nyheim Heins, HB

Nyheim Heins is a decent running back who has played well in his limited game time. Last season, he had 89 carries for 380 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Carolina Panthers v Indianapolis Colts

Heins' future is in doubt because he could serve as excellent tradebait.

Currently, he is expected to be a third-string running back behind Johnathan Taylor and Marlon Mack. However, other teams could see potential in him in an elevated role. Since he's deep on the depth chart, the Colts do not expect to need him much this season. Why not get some easy draft capital without losing much on the roster?

#5 - Grover Stewart, DL

Grover Stewart is a weakness on the defensive line. He had one sack last season.

Put simply, DeForest Buckner needs help in overcoming double teams. With only one sack for Stewart in 2020, a sluggish training camp could lead to the Colts making a change at this position to help boost the pass rush. If there is a change, Stewart could be cast aside for pennies or cut outright.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha