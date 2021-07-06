NFL trade rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Miami Dolphins for the 2021-2022 season 

The Miami Dolphins were just shy of making the playoffs in 2020 with a 10-6 record. The Dolphins now have the tough task of summoning that disappointment to chart a path to the playoffs.

That said, there are some players who are unlikely to be a part of that quest this year. With a larger salary cap in 2022 and a plethora of free agents to grace the free agency market, decisions will need to be made after this season.

5 players who might not be with the Miami Dolphins in 2022

#1 Malcolm Brown, RB

Malcolm Brown signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Since then, he hasn't been seen as the number one running back, but has been productive as a backup to Todd Gurley.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this season and is a nice compliment to tailback Myles Gaskins. If Brown can live up to his true potential, the Dolphins, who have issues in the running game, could sign him to a future contract. If not, Brown will be back on the free agent market after just one season.

#2 Mike Gesicki, TE

Tight end Mike Gesicki is entering the final season of his rookie contract. After a slow start to his career, Gesicki had an uptick in his production the last two seasons. In 2020, he quickly became one of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's favorite targets.

With a crowded tight end room that includes Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen and recent draft selection Hunter Long out of Notre Dame. Gesicki's production and playing time could take a hit. These factors could see him looking towards greener pastures in 2022.

#3 Emmanuel Ogbah, DE

Emmanuel Ogbah was a big part of the Dolphins defense in 2020 with nine sacks and 21 quarterback hits, which led the team. However, with the Dolphins drafting Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Jaelan Phillips with their second first-round pick, it puts Ogbah in the hot seat in 2022.

#4 Clayton Fejedelem, S

The Dolphins cut veteran Bobby McCain a few months ago and signed former Patriots veteran Jason McCourty. Miami also drafted Jevon Holland early in the 2021 NFL Draft. With most of Fejedelem's playing time coming on special teams in 2020, it's likely the Dolphins will find other ways to fill his roster spot.

#5 Mack Hollins, WR

Wide receiver Mack Hollins had just 16 catches and one touchdown all of last season, and the majority of those came when the wide receiving core was depleted by injuries.

This offseason, the Dolphins drafted Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and signed veteran Will Fuller. This pushes Hollins further down the depth chart, and the Dolphins are likely to part ways with the wideout after this season.

