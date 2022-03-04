NFL Trade Rumors: 5 teams that must sign Christian Kirk

As we approach free agency, one name to look out for in the receiver market is Cardinals free agent, Christian Kirk.

Kirk was drafted in the second-round of the 2018 NFL draft and has been a solid receiver for the Cardinals in his four years as a pro. Kirk had his best season last year productively. Last season, Kirk recorded career highs in receptions (77) and receiving yards (982) while scoring five times. There's been reports that Kirk will have a hot market heading into free agency.

Here are five teams that could benefit from signing Kirk...

#5 - Arizona Cardinals could retain Christian Kirk

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Although there is a growing sense that Kirk will sign elsewhere due to a hot market, he could always re-sign with the Cardinals. Last season we saw JuJu Smith-Schuster re-sign on a one-year team friendly deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after turning down more money from the Chiefs and Ravens. Kirk was a good number two for Arizona and filled in for when Deandre Hopkins was out last season. The Cardinals are just over the cap right now so if Kirk does indeed have a strong market, it'll be hard for Arizona to retain him.

#4 - Jacksonville Jaguars could add a receiver like Christian Kirk in free agency to replace DJ Chark

Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Redskins

The Jaguars currently have the second-most cap space with $58 million and need to add another weapon for Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville didn't have a receiver go for over 1,000 yards last season and lack a true number one with deep-threat potential. DJ Chark is also a free agent who seems to be the best Jaguars wide receiver and he could leave Jacksonville in free agency. Kirk can at the very least be the Jaguars' number two receiver this season if signed, and could be a could target for Lawrence.

#3 - New York Jets could complement Elijah Moore with Christian Kirk

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers

The Jets currently have the fifth-most cap space with $48 million. The Jets are another team that lacks a true number one receiver. Adding Kirk would help the young Zach Wilson develop and would give New York a reliable deep threat to go alongside Elijah Moore.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers could replace Mike Williams with Christian Kirk

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could potentially lose Mike Williams in free agency as he'll test the market and likely sign elsewhere. Unlike three of the teams on this list, the Chargers have a true number one in Keenan Allen, but with Williams most likely leaving, Kirk can become the number two for Los Angeles. Williams is better than Kirk but the Chargers can get Kirk cheaper if they fall short in their hopes of acquiring Davante Adams.

#1 - Miami Dolphins could sign Christian Kirk with the most cap space

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins enter free agency with the most cap space with $60 million. Like the Jaguars and Jets, Miami lacks a solid number one receiver, and Kirk could become that in Miami possibly. Kirk would lineup on the other side of Davante Parker and would free up the middle of the field for Miami's slot receivers. If Miami goes after a receiver in free agency, Kirk could be a name to watch out for.

