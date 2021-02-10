NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Seahawks thinking about trading Russell Wilson?

It's official: Russell Wilson may be available this off-season.

There have been rumors surfacing that the Seattle Seahawks have been receiving calls from teams enquiring about the availibility of their franchise quarterback. Wilson went on the Dan Patrick show and was asked an interesting question.

Dan Patrick asked Russell Wilson, "Are you available in trade?" Wilson answered Patrick with an answer that had a lot of Seahawks fans scratching their heads. Russell Wilson told Dan Patrick, "I'm not sure if I'm available or not. That's a Seahawks question."

With Russell Wilson answering that question the way he did, it has sent everyone in shock. Could the Seahawks really trade Wilson? If they do, it will be one of the most shocking trades in NFL history.

The issue with the way Wilson answered the question is that it's not just a Seahawks question. Russell Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, so at some point he is going to have to answer this question as well.

For now, we will all sit and wait to see if this is true. NFL fans thought that Deshaun Watson being traded was a big deal. Just think of Russell Wilson being traded. The 2021-2022 NFL season will be an interesting one if both Watson and Wilson are moved.

With Matthew Stafford being traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, NFL teams are showing that anything is possible this off-season. With that being said, where could Russell Wilson land if he was traded?

NFL Trade Rumors: Three potential landing spots for Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Three teams could be at the forefront of the Russell Wilson sweepstakes. Let's take a look at those three teams that could land the veteran quarterback.

1) New York Jets

New York Jets can put together a great package for Wilson

The New York Jets are unsure whether they want to trade for a replacement for Sam Darnold. They may have the opportunity to do that with Russell Wilson.

New York could put together a package that sends a load of first-round draft picks, including the 2021 second overall pick for Wilson. This gives the Seahawks the opportunity to find a replacement for Russell Wilson with the second overall pick. If the Jets want to land Wilson, the trade will have to look a lot like this:

-- Seattle Seahawks receive: C.J. Mosley or another talented defensive player, 2021 second overall pick, 2022 first-round pick, and 2023 second-round pick

-- New York Jets receive: Russell Wilson

It's still a longshot for the Jets, but anything is possible.

2) Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys may have the best chance at landing Wilson

If there was a team that could put together a deal that would bring Russell Wilson to their teams, it's the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas could put together an offer that no team in the NFL could turn down. Also, Russell Wilson wouldn't mind being in Dallas playing for one of the most popular teams in the world.

Russell Wilson's camp has become "increasingly frustrated" with the Seahawks' inability to protect him, per @JasonLaCanfora



Wilson has been sacked 394 times in 9 seasons pic.twitter.com/K9ObJfxiRP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 9, 2021

Russell Wilson will ultimately get to select where he lands in 2021 if he does end up getting traded. If Wilson were to go to Dallas he would be getting an upgrade at the running back position and some could argue for an upgrade at wide receiver. Not to mention he will be going to a division that he can win every year. If the Cowboys want to land Wilson, this is the perfect deal.

-- Seattle Seahawks receive: Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick

-- Dallas Cowboys receive: Russell Wilson

The package is the best deal that Seattle will receive from any other NFL team. The only team that can offer a better deal is Houston, but Wilson will not agree to be traded to a team that is going through a rebuild.

3) Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons have a quarterback they could offer for Wilson

The Atlanta Falcons are another team that could put together a great package for Russell Wilson. The Falcons have a good draft pick in this year's draft and could potentially send Matt Ryan the other way. This could be a win for both teams. If the Falcons want to land Russell Wilson, the trade will have to look like this:

-- Seattle Seahawks receive: Matt Ryan, 2021 number four pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 third-round pick

-- Atlanta Falcons receive: Russell Wilson

Seattle is getting a veteran quarterback that can step in and start right away. They also receive the number four pick to draft a quarterback. Atlanta receives a quarterback that makes them instant contenders again.