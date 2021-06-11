NFL trade rumors: How Deshaun Watson can elevate the Denver Broncos into Super Bowl contention

Deshaun Watson is the quiet wild card in the "Aaron Rodgers to Denver" story that has been simmering for over a month. While Rodgers has been soaking up the headlines, Deshaun Watson finds himself in the same position. He wants out of Houston and would reportedly like to land in Denver. Here's how Deshaun Watson could be the missing piece to bring the Denver Broncos back into Super Bowl contention.

Massive upgrade over current Denver Broncos quarterbacks

The Denver Broncos are currently looking at a quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Drew Lock had a hot start to his career but struggled in his sophomore season. Teddy Bridgewater had a great 5-0 run in 2019 with the New Orleans Saints but struggled in 2020. Both quarterbacks finished the season with 5-11 teams. No matter who gets the starting job, the Denver Broncos are in trouble.

As it stands, around the league, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are seen as bottom-of-the-barrel options. Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, is seen as a top-12 quarterback by nearly every franchise.

Last season, PFF gave Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock grades in the 60s. Deshaun Watson had a PFF score of 92.5. That difference is night and day.

Playoff Watson

Both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock have very limited playoff experience. Teddy Bridgewater's last playoff appearance was in one game in 2015. Meanwhile, Drew Lock has yet to feature in a playoff game.

Deshaun Watson not only has playoff experience but he has winning playoff experience. Granted, he is 1-2 in his career in the playoffs. However, when looking at young quarterbacks who are trying to prove they can win a Super Bowl, the last step before making a Super Bowl run is winning a playoff game. Deshaun Watson has done that and is ready for a Super Bowl push.

Deshaun Watson's eye-popping numbers

While his team struggled to play well, Deshaun Watson was having his best season last year. In 2020, Deshaun Watson threw for almost 5,000 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In other words, he threw for almost five touchdowns per interception.

Deshaun Watson

In 2019, Deshaun Watson threw for almost 4,000 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In other words, he threw more than two touchdowns for each interception. In 2018, Deshaun Watson threw for over 4,000 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw almost three touchdowns for each interception.

His rookie season in 2017 also had a good touchdown-to-interception ratio. He threw 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Those numbers could elevate a loaded Denver Broncos squad to a deep playoff push.

