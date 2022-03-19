NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Matt Ryan's preferred trade destination

After 14 seasons as the Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Matt Ryan could be on his way out of the franchise that drafted him third overall in 2008.

The Falcons have been in NFL purgatory since Ryan's MVP year in 2016. They haven't been bad enough to rebuild, but they haven't been talented enough to contend.

That could change shortly, as the Falcons are one of two finalists for Deshaun Watson. Watson grew up in Georgia and was a ball boy for the Falcons as a kid. Matt Ryan would be the odd man out if Watson does land with the Falcons.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright provided insight into Ryan's potential future on Twitter Friday. Allbright tweeted that his sources told him Ryan prefers a trade to the Indianapolis Colts over anybody else.

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL "If" Watson chooses the Falcons (not officially chosen yet) I wonder if Matt Ryan softens on going to Cleveland.

Was told Indy was the preferred destination.



Was told Indy was the preferred destination. "If" Watson chooses the Falcons (not officially chosen yet) I wonder if Matt Ryan softens on going to Cleveland.Was told Indy was the preferred destination.

The Colts need a quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders after just one season with the team.

The likes of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are no longer options for the Colts. As a result, Ryan has become a sought-after target for teams in need of a quarterback.

Matt Ryan could be on the move entering his age 37 season

Ryan is a great fit for the Colts if that's where he ultimately ends up. Despite his physical skills regressing some in 2021, Ryan is still a capable starting quarterback.

He's been in the league for 14 years and has been an iron man. The four-time Pro Bowler has missed just three out of 225 regular season starts. Ryan has shown he's been durable behind shaky offensive lines, which wouldn't be the case with the Colts.

The Colts have arguably the NFL's most complete offensive line, with Quenton Nelson leading the charge at left guard. With MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor at running back, Ryan wouldn't have all the pressure on his shoulders.

The main drawback to Ryan going to the Colts is the lack of wide receivers at his disposal. Michael Pittman Jr. is a good playmaker, but TY Hilton and Zach Pascal are free agents.

Anthony @BigJigglyPanda What if Matt Ryan goes to Indy and the recently cut Julio Jones decides he wants a reunion with his old QB for a title run. I’m sure colts fans could get behind that What if Matt Ryan goes to Indy and the recently cut Julio Jones decides he wants a reunion with his old QB for a title run. I’m sure colts fans could get behind that

Matt Ryan may not have a ton of single-season accolades. But he's sneakily been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in NFL history.

He's eighth in all-time passing yards and ninth all-time in passing touchdowns. Between 2011 and 2020, he threw for 4,000 yards annually.

Ryan is synonymous with the Falcons. But all good things in the NFL eventually come to an end. In Ryan's case, that could be sooner rather than later.

