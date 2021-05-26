NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Best landing spots for Julio Jones 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been in the news recently as the next big possible trade target for NFL teams.

The 32-year-old wide receiver is approaching the tail-end of his career and naturally wants more money and a long contract, which the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons do not want to commit to.

Thus, this offseason could be a tipping point that sees Jones moved to another team. Which teams could benefit the most from adding Julio Jones?

Where Julio Jones can help out the most

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

Reuniting with his old offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan could be amazing for Julio Jones.

The San Francisco 49ers need help at wide receiver. Julio Jones could be a "get out of jail free" card for rookie quarterback Trey Lance when he eventually takes the field in the next season or two.

Lastly, aside from wide receiver, the 49ers have a roster good enough to get back to another Super Bowl. Adding Julio Jones could be the final piece.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

If he can't go to the 49ers, Julio Jones could help out another team in the NFC West: the Seattle Seahawks.

While their receiving corp is in much better shape than the 49ers, the addition of Julio Jones could elevate the offense to a top offense. Imagine Russell Wilson throwing the ball to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Julio Jones.

#3 - Minnesota Vikings

It is a do-or-die year for Kirk Cousins, who has largely underdelivered while on a massive contract. The Vikings made the NFC championship with Case Keenum and have underperformed since then.

This Julio Jones recruitment is getting out of hand 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2lmOVZyGrY — PFF (@PFF) May 24, 2021

Julio Jones could step into Minnesota and give Kirk Cousins an option as good as Stefon Diggs. For a team wondering if they should keep Cousins around, it would be right by the front office to give the team a real chance to make a deep playoff run by adding Julio Jones.

#4 - Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans are perennial playoff contenders these days. One of the biggest holes on the roster is at receiver behind AJ Brown.

Imagine Brown, Julio Jones, and Josh Reynolds in addition to Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. This is an offense that desperately needs a receiver of Julio Jones' calibre.

# 5 - Indianapolis Colts

If he can't go to the Titans, Julio Jones could help out another team in the same division. The Colts are trying to get Carson Wentz up off the ground. Why not raise the odds of it happening by adding Julio Jones?

Allowing Wentz to alternate targets between T.Y. Hilton and Julio Jones could settle him back into MVP form. If he is able to return to that level, the Colts will have their third long-term franchise quality quarterback in a decade (Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Carson Wentz).