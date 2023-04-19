The San Francisco 49ers will head into next season with Brock Purdy likely to be the starter over former first-round pick Trey Lance.

Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2 of last season. Purdy stepped up after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 13 vs. the Miami Dolphins and thrived as a rookie third-stringer.

He led the 49ers to a 5-0 record to close out the regular season while leading them to the NFC Championship. Many believe that Purdy will be their starter this season.

Rich Eisen spoke about Lance on "The Rich Eisen Show" and thinks that the Houston Texans should try to trade him. He thinks he could be a good fit with DeMeco Ryans, who was the 49ers' former defensive coordinator.

Eisen said:

“There's one team that jumped out at me that might do it now, the team that says that they're not interested in maybe taking a quarterback second overall, the team that just hired a coach from San Francisco. I'm not saying they're going to use the two or the 12 in this year's first round to do it, although the Niners would probably say, if you want us to, you want to."

Eisen added that the Texans could trade their 12-overall pick for Lance and still use their second overall pick on a defensive player like Will Anderson Jr.

Eisen said:

"If it's the 12th overall pick. Hey, that was Deshaun Watson will turn Deshaun Watson into Trey Lance and we'll choose Will Anderson, too. And we'll go to work.”

The Texans hired former linebacker DeMeco Ryans this off-season as their next head coach after moving on from Lovie Smith after one season.

Brock Purdy has earned the right to be the San Francisco 49ers starter

Brock Purdy NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

The San Franciso 49ers traded to select Trey Lance in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They may have, however, found their starter of the future in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL draft in Brock Purdy.

General manager John Lynch announced earlier in March that Purdy has earned the right to take over as the team's starter.

Purdy outperformed Lance in both of their short careers. Purdy was 7-1 as a starter last season with a regular-season passer rating of 107.3 and 109.8 in the playoffs.

