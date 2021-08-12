NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks gave up 2 first-round picks and a third-round pick, can they get that now for Adams?

The Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams are facing a crossroads in their relationship.

After the team traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick, plus safety Bradley McDougald, to the New York Jets in exchange for Adams, the two sides still haven't reached a contract extension and the player is holding in during training camp. That means he's present at the facility as of now, but he's not practicing because of his contract situation.

For this situation to even happen is malpractice by the Seahawks, especially John Schneider. The team traded a lot of assets to the Jets, so the basic thing would be to have a contract extension in place with him before the trade even happened. Somehow, Schneider didn't have the extension ready, and now one of his most important players is missing practice time as a result.

And still no sign of Jamal Adams or Duane Brown, who are each now missing what is Seattle's 7th practice of training camp. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2021

There's an expectation that a deal will be reached sometime during camp, making Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL. However, reports indicate that talks between the sides broke down again this week. And let's face it, if the Seahawks made the trade without an extension, then you can't count a contract extension as a certainty as well.

If the situation becomes unbearable and Adams gets on the move again, what can Seattle get from him in a new trade?

What can the Seahawks get in return if they trade Jamal Adams?

The Seahawks may get some of those picks back, but there's no way they are getting back the same return they gave to the Jets a year ago.

Two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a starting caliber player is the price to pay for a starting quarterback and not for a starting defensive player not named Aaron Donald. Everybody thought the Seahawks overpaid the Jets when the trade happened, and that was even before everybody realized that there wasn't a deal in place between the team and the player then.

It's honestly such an embarrassment that a negotiated extension wasn't a part of the Jamal Adams trade. We may end up with a very reasonable outcome, but regardless that was general manager malpractice https://t.co/tRcD0qRENh — Evan (@EvanHillHB) August 6, 2021

Technically, the Seahawks have at least two more years of Adams' locked with the franchise to negotiate a fair deal for both sides, as they have the option to franchise tag him after this season. Losing him to free agency is an option that probably won't even cross John Schneider's mind as of now, but he knows that he can't let Adams walk away for free after so much capital invested on his trade.

Plus, Adams is coming from a disappointing season of his own. He amassed 9 sacks, which are an awesome number for a safety, but he also was inconsistent in coverage, his main job, during the whole season. His pass rush ability will be a part of the discussion regarding a new contract, but if the Seahawks listen to trade offers for him, so will his coverage failures in 2020.

Seattle can recoup a first-round pick back for him and maybe even a third-round pick as well, but two firsts are an unreasonable price to ask for Adams as of now. No team would make this deal with the Seahawks if that's their asking price.

At the end of the day, however, the best thing for both parties would be to sign a new deal soon, get Adams back into practice and focus only in the 2021 season that starts in a few weeks.

