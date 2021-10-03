NFL Trade Rumors: Should an NFL team take the gamble on Deshaun Watson trade?

After months of speculation and trade rumors, QB Deshaun Watson is still with the Houston Texans and the trade talks have dwindled.

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct/harassment/assault. He was the main storyline throughout the offseason into training camp and leading up to Week 1. The NFL has not placed him on the exempt-list while his legal proceedings are underway and he has faced no sort of punishment or suspension. The Houston Texans have not handed down any punishment either, but he has been inactive for the first three games.

Deshaun Watson's legal battle doesn't start until after the Super Bowl in February, which technically allows him to play during the season. The NFL usually places a player on the commissioner's exempt-list in situations like this one, deactivating them from the league until a verdict is reached. The Texans likely saw the backlash that would come from playing Deshaun Watson and chose a safer route in making him an inactive player each week.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Regardless of the events that led to the current situation or who is to blame for any or all of it, Texans fans should be livid over the fact that the team is paying Deshaun Watson franchise QB money and he’s not playing for the team. Regardless of the events that led to the current situation or who is to blame for any or all of it, Texans fans should be livid over the fact that the team is paying Deshaun Watson franchise QB money and he’s not playing for the team.

Just prior to the news breaking about Deshaun Watson's first civil lawsuit, he had requested a trade from Houston and stated he was not happy with the direction the team was going. JJ Watt and DeAndre Hopkins were gone and his team was going to struggle over the next few years, at least. The Houston Texans were still open to trading Deshaun Watson, even after the number of lawsuits continued to increase. However, the bounty the Texans wanted in return was ridiculously high for a QB who may never play again. The Texans were asking for at least three first-round picks with two second-round picks or high-profile players included. With no takers, the Texans have lowered the price to around two first-round picks and two second-round picks or players.

There are only a few teams who have the draft capital and need at QB to consider such a trade. One was the Miami Dolphins, who lost Tua Tagovailoa for a large chunk of the season, but they didn't make a move on Deshaun Watson. The other is the Philadelphia Eagles, whose owner, Jeffrey Lurie, gave the green light to move forward on a trade if they wished. Both Miami and Philadelphia aren't sold on their current young QBs and have been vocal about it.

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer ICYMI! On Sunday I shared that the Texans stance on trading Deshaun Watson has softened where they weren’t even returning calls from teams in camp. That has changed. As for teams, to me Miami makes the most sense and probably has the best chance to pull it off IF a deal gets done ICYMI! On Sunday I shared that the Texans stance on trading Deshaun Watson has softened where they weren’t even returning calls from teams in camp. That has changed. As for teams, to me Miami makes the most sense and probably has the best chance to pull it off IF a deal gets done https://t.co/QTljSUpNRi

Is the gamble on Deshaun Watson worth it?

The main question remains: is the gamble worth the "possible" reward? For one, an NFL side would have to give up their future for the next few years with the draft picks they would have to trade away. Secondly, Deshaun Watson is not guaranteed to play in 2022 or in the NFL every again. Thirdly, the amount of backlash from the fanbase, investors, and players of the team that acquires Deshaun Watson is not worth it at all. The accusations against Watson are serious and he could face prison time if proven guilty. Business investors and sponsors could pull away from the team and league. The fanbase could turn away from the team. The players could boycott the trade as well.

Yes, Deshaun Watson is a talented NFL player. However, his talents in football should not overshadow or draw focus away from his lawsuits. It seems as if the sports media has almost given him a hall pass on the situation and strictly talk about his talents and where he will be traded rather than the real news on his situation. Some news outlets may be barred from bringing it up, which is fair, but then just don't give him any time on your segment. There will be plenty of time to talk about Deshaun Watson if he returns to the NFL after his court case.

In other words, Deshaun Watson is not worth the gamble for any NFL team to trade for him at this time. Plain and simple.

