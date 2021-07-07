NFL trade rumors: Three teams that could trade for New England Patriots WR N'Keal Harry

After two unproductive seasons with the New England Patriots, WR N'Keal Harry has requested a trade. The 2019 first-round pick out of Arizona State has just 45 catches for 414 yards and four TDs in New England.

N'Keal Harry appeared in just seven games as a rookie due to various injuries and started just nine games in 2020 on a depleted roster. The Patriots saw some negative feedback from drafting Harry in the first round, as he was projected to be more of an early Day 2 pick. Harry had some limitations coming out of college, including a lack of elite speed to cause separation at the NFL level.

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

NFL Network reports that Harry's agent Jamal Tooson asked the Patriots to trade his client since Harry disagrees with how New England is utilizing him. Harry also said that he sees himself slotting into a different role.

What role would that be? Perhaps N'Keal Harry is aware he isn't fit to be the main target in New England, but the Patriots have been pushing him into that role since he was a first-round pick. If Harry is willing to take more of a rotational position (red-zone, mismatch coverage), there could be a few NFL teams willing to make a trade for N'Keal Harry.

Three teams WR N'Keal Harry could be traded to

#1 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have been trying to rebuild their wide receiver group but still seems to lack a real WR1. Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman have not been too successful as top guys before. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a solid draft selection but shouldn't be thrown to the wolves too early.

N'Keal Harry won't come in and take over the top role either, but he gives Jared Goff another mismatch talent. The Lions could move forward with a constant rotation of their receivers, depending on the situation.

#2 - Washington Football Team

Washington was rumored to retain interest in N'Keal Harris back before the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Patriots weren't shipping him at the time. WFT added Curtis Samuel in the offseason and drafted Dyami Brown, but they could still bring in Harry.

Brown is listed at the #4 WR on the depth chart, and there's a slight drop-off in talent past his name. Harry could come in and take over behind Adam Humphries. Ryan Fitzpatrick is more than capable of distributing the ball around and could find a red-zone target in N'Keal Harry.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans but waited until the seventh round to draft a WR. They took superstar TE Kyle Pitts in the first round, but their depth chart is lacking in experienced WRs.

Similar to Washington, N'Keal Harry would not have to be the top guy, but he could make a splash as a WR3 though. Head coach Arthur Smith is somewhat used to using bigger receivers with the Titans and N'Keal Harry could be a secret weapon for Matt Ryan.

