NFL Trade Rumors: Top 5 realistic landing spots for Davante Adams

Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers are not seeing eye to eye right now, as talks between the two sides regarding a new contract extension broke down this week.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

After reporting to training camp, Adams publicly said that he deserves to be the highest-paid receiver in the league. He's probably right. He was hands down the best player in the position in 2020, with an incredible combination of route running, speed and decisiveness at the point of attack.

If Adams and the Packers can't solve their differences, here are five teams where the wide receiver could be playing in 2022.

5 landing spots for Davante Adams next year

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders desperately need a big name to upgrade their receiver room. Henry Ruggs disappointed as a rookie and, with Nelson Agholor gone, there aren't a lot of solid options for Derek Carr to throw to.

Adams would reunite with his former Fresno State teammate and quarterback, and would be the main piece of Jon Gruden's short and intermediate offense. Money is not an issue for Las Vegas in 2021, and Carr has been vocal about wanting to reunite with Adams, so the deal is a possibility for all parties.

Fresno State v San Jose State

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

Chris Ballard is not a general manager known for spending a lot of cash on the market, but now that they've traded for Carson Wentz, upgrading the receiver room is a good way to make the trade work.

Indianapolis is a good team overall, especially with the recent draft classes, but signing two or three stars in free agency is the next step to take the team even further. Adams would also help Michael Pittman Jr. grow into an even better receiver.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen told Adams to come home a few days ago. If the Chargers can somehow pair them up, Justin Herbert could be nearly unstoppable in 2021.

@tae15adams come on home brother! Come on home! — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) July 23, 2021

Money, of course, plays a part here. If Adams gets on board, Mike Williams will surely be gone. With Herbert still on a rookie contract and the salary cap always ascending, Los Angeles has enough bargaining power to pitch the receiver to move to Cali and make the Chargers a legitimate contender.

#4 - Chicago Bears

Move to a division rival? Well, if Adams hits the market, the Packers can't dictate where he'll play, and the Bears are a true candidate with Justin Fields on board.

Clearly, Allen Robinson has had enough of the franchise, and we have lots of examples of how an elite receiver helps develop a young quarterback. The Bears know Adams from scheming against him twice a year, so they will be excited for the opportunity to land him.

#5 - New York Jets

Just like Chicago and Los Angeles, New York projects as a possibility because of the cap space available considering the quarterback's rookie contract.

Imagine Zach Wilson pairing up with Davante Adams in the NFL's most media-centric city. Adams could become an even bigger superstar than he already is, and money is far from an issue for the Jets right now. Both sides can make it work.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha