NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings make Kirk Cousins stance clear amid Jets links

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are off to a 0-3 start to the 2023 season, an opening many didn't expect. There have been multiple reports that the team wants to move on from the quarterback.

Per Diana Russini of The Athletic, it seems that the Vikings signal-caller is staying put in Minnesota:

"There also has been speculation about other veteran QBs who could be in the trade mix for the Jets, especially Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins. But the Jets have not called the Vikings about Cousins nor the Titans about Ryan Tannehill, according to multiple team sources."

The Jets are in dire need at quarterback after losing four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for the season in Week 1. Current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled as Rodgers' replacement.

Wilson has thrown for 327 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions with a completion percentage under 50 percent in his last two starts. New York did sign a veteran quarterback in Trevor Siemian but that may not be enough.

Kirk Cousins signed a one-year, $35 million extension last March, meaning his future beyond this season is in doubt.

Should the Vikings consider trading Kirk Cousins?

The Vikings being winless thus far is no fault of the four-time Pro Bowler as he currently leads the league in passing yards (1,075) and touchdowns (9). Minnesota's defense has allowed 400+ total yards in two straight games and is 29th in red zone defense, allowing a score 75 percent of the time.

One player who likely won't be happy seeing Cousins being moved is star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The All-Pro wideout spoke to ESPN's Kevin Siefert about the Vikings' start and believes that the season isn't lost:

"I'm tired of people saying that we're looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that. We're focused still on this season. At the end of the day, it's not going to be perfect every time."

"There's things that you've got to go through throughout the season to really tell if you're going to be a great team or not. We're handling adversity early in the season with the turnovers and being 0-3, but there is a whole bunch of more games to go."

We'll see if Minnesota moves on from Cousins this season or will they pat and make a playoff push.