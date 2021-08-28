NFL Trade Rumors: What should Houston Texans do with QB Deshaun Watson?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the most polarizing figure in the NFL today.

He's facing 20 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault. The FBI recently spoke with him as he slowly moves towards his deposition in February 2022.

The court hearings for his lawsuit will likely be sometime in the summer of 2022. What should the Houston Texans do with their highly talented young QB? Trade him or wait it out?

The Deshaun Watson NFL Top 100 clip is so gloomy and awkward. Video lasts just one minute and 20 seconds, they had no players talk about him, and they started off with: "Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again. His future is uncertain." pic.twitter.com/S0OGD4ADjz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2021

The Texans' asking price for Watson is steep

Before all of the lawsuits came forth, Deshaun Watson requested a trade as he was unhappy with the team's overall performance and the direction in which it was heading.

The Texans' asking price for Deshaun Watson, the 2020 passing yard leader, has been revealed to be three first-round picks, two second-round picks or two top-level superstars. That's a relatively high asking price, especially for someone who could be on the exempt list for up to two years.

The #Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star QB Deshaun Watson, multiple sources tell me and @RapSheet. But the price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

The Miami Dolphins are interested, even though they drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick last year. The Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos could also be involved as they all have assets to give in exchange for Watson. While the Texans are still taking calls for their troubled superstar, not many are ringing their lines.

The Texans' asking price is too high for a quarterback who could be out for one or two seasons. It's unclear if Houston will lower the asking price as the season progresses.

What's the best path forward for the Texans and Watson?

I don't foresee them lowering the asking price, meaning Deshaun Watson is stuck in Houston until his legal troubles are behind him. He isn't playing in the preseason to avoid an injury, but will he be willing to play during the regular season for the Texans, or will he hold out?

Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills are a rag-tag group of quarterbacks and Houston is almost destined for the top pick in the 2022 draft. If I were the general manager for the Houston Texans, I would lower the price until I get a bite and pull the trigger on it. The Texans can start a rebuild by drafting one of Spencer Rattler or Sam Howell next year.

The final verdict is that the Texans should cut ties with Watson, let him focus on more significant issues, and start fresh. Houston should have moved him when he first asked, as the two are now handcuffed to each other. But if a team out there is willing to the bear the risk of having Watson on their roster, the Texans shouldn't think twice before trading him.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar