NFL Trade Rumors: NFL teams likely to touch base with the Philadelphia Eagles about an Andre Dillard trade

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Andre Dillard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In fact, the Eagles moved up in the first round to ensure they drafted the offensive tackle out of Washington State. Two years removed from that draft, it seems the Eagles are ready to move on from Dillard.

Some NFL teams haven't quite brushed off Dillard's potential just yet. Reports indicate some teams have reached out to the Eagles about possible trade scenarios.

Dillard has battled injuries in his nascent NFL career, but he also hasn't put up the type of numbers Philadelphia was looking for. Dillard is currently dealing with a knee sprain that is minor but should be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Which NFL teams should inquire about Andre Dillard?

Although it hasn't been officially stated, it seems Andre Dillard has lost the starting offensive left tackle spot in Philly. Dillard struggled as a pass blocker in 2019, allowing 25 pressures in 170 snaps. It also doesn't help that he missed all of 2020 due to a biceps injury and is now trying to rebound in training camp.

That said, there are teams across the NFL that need offensive line depth. The Pittsburgh Steelers, for one, have been reworking their offensive line throughout training camp after losing integral pieces this offseason.

Sirianni still not committing to Jordan Mailata being the starting LT, which can really only mean that the Eagles are trying to market Andre Dillard as an attractive trade piece. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 14, 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals are also trying to craft a sturdy and talented offensive line in front of second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a torn ACL in his rookie season. The Bengals may be willing to work on a trade that the Eagles would be interested in.

The Los Angeles Chargers are another possible trade partner for the Eagles. The Chargers have a young quarterback in Justin Herbert, and the offensive line has been a point of focus throughout the NFL draft and free agency. Whether the Chargers would give up a high draft pick for Dillard is unclear, but he would add necessary depth for the Chargers.

Nick Sirianni NOT ready to name Jordan Mailata Eagles starting LT with Andre Dillard hurt



“We still got a lot of time to work through everything and a lot more time before we play Atlanta. So not there yet. Just want to continue to see Jordan get better”pic.twitter.com/rS6alDR2WI — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) August 14, 2021

The issue is the return the Eagles may get for Dillard. For instance, the Carolina Panthers traded offensive tackle Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round pick, and Little's stats were slightly better than Dillard's.

The Eagles used a first-round pick on Dillard, but they won't get that type of return on him, which is probably why he hasn't been traded yet. But when you have just one offer on Shark Tank, it's prudent not to spend time quibbling on the finer details.

