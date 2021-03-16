NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Minnesota Vikings trade Danielle Hunter?

According to Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is not happy with the contract he signed back in 2018. Hunter is considering holding out, seeking a trade, or firing his agent. Since the article was posted Sunday, Danielle Hunter has expressed his loyalty to his agent and does not plan on firing him.

One thing that stood out is that Danielle Hunter did not rule out sitting out the 2021 season or requesting a trade. Hunter's contract has him making $14.4 million per year. This amount started to bother Danielle Hunter once the Los Angeles Chargers signed their defensive end Joey Bosa to a contract that pays him $27 million annually.

The 2021-2022 NFL season is not the best year for Danielle Hunter to ask for more money. This could be his way of getting out of Minnesota and heading to a team that can contend for a Super Bowl. Depending on how things go this off-season, the Minnesota Vikings could start to shop Danielle Hunter.

Dear #Vikings .... Please hand this to Danielle Hunter.

- Sincerely Vikings All Fans pic.twitter.com/xpwlHxRlG2 — Onebar (@Matt_Falk) March 15, 2021

If the Minnesota Vikings do end up shopping Danielle Hunter, these three teams will be the first to call the Vikings.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Minnesota Vikings could trade Danielle Hunter to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to offer the Minnesota Vikings when it comes to trading for Danielle Hunter. Jacksonville is sitting on two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Urban Meyer could give up the Jaguars' second first-round pick and future picks for Danielle Hunter.

Advertisement

2) NFL Trade Rumors: Minnesota Vikings trade Danielle Hunter to the New York Jets

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh

The New York Jets are another team that has two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They also have a defensive-minded head coach in Saleh. The Jets could send Sam Darnold and their second first-round pick for Danielle Hunter.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: Minnesota Vikings trade Danielle Hunter to the Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Advertisement

The Tennessee Titans need help on their defensive line and Danielle Hunter will give them the help they need. It will be interesting to see what the Titans will be able to offer the Vikings for Hunter. The Titans will need to put together a package that includes 2021 NFL draft picks and future picks because they don't have anyone that the Vikings want.

Danielle Hunter could potentially hold out or demand a trade if he isn’t given a new contract with the Vikings, per @ChadGraff pic.twitter.com/tKPxnYJqln — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 15, 2021