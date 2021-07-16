NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 San Francisco 49ers players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

After a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season, the San Francisco 49ers stumbled to a 6-10 record in 2020. A big reason for the dip in performance was the glut of injuries on the roster. Key starters like Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa all missed time with injury.

The 49ers will be hoping for better health in 2021, but they'll also be looking to strengthen the back end of their roster in case of more injuries. San Francisco, a team looking to win now, is set to have a very competitive training camp.

Veterans and young players alike will be battling for valuable roster spots, but here are five players likely to be made to sing for their supper in training camp.

5 San Francisco 49ers players on the outside looking in

#1 - JaMycal Hasty, RB

JaMycal Hasty likely wasn't expected to have a role last season with the 49ers, but injuries gutting the squad gave him a shot to showcase his talents. The undrafted rookie free agent showed promise in his 97 offensive snaps. He's a quick runner and he can make defenders miss.

RB @MycHasty shifty, elusive, jump cuts/cut backs, movement/jukes/head fakes, quick burst & lower body strength are why I said he reminded me of Marshawn Lynch (back at draft time). Here you see his vision & skills. Hard to stop a guy this twitchy. #49ers #FTTB JaMycal Hasty pic.twitter.com/JMcvqPGMVS — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) November 1, 2020

Despite flashing his potential, Hasty faces an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster. Raheem Mostert is the 49ers' lead back. Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon were both drafted by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In addition, the 49ers signed Wayne Gallman over the offseason. Those moves don't leave much room for Hasty.

A strong training camp will be an absolute necessity for Hasty to make the team.

#2 - Mohamed Sanu, WR

Mohamed Sanu has bounced around a bit of late. Sanu spent time with the New England Patriots, then spent time with the 49ers and the Detroit Lions during the 2020 regular season. Sanu has now found his way back with the 49ers, though his roster spot is no sure thing.

Veteran WR Mohamed Sanu has signed a 1 year deal with the #49ers, per @MikeMcCartney7 pic.twitter.com/IKtqXjnRt1 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 27, 2021

If Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers want to keep a veteran reserve wideout on the final roster, they'll be choosing from Bennie Fowler, Travis Benjamin and Sanu. Neither feels like they have a huge advantage over the other. Training camp will ultimately decide who wins the roster spot.

#3 - Arden Key, edge

If Dee Ford remains out to start the 2021 season, Arden Key has a decent shot to make the final roster. Key is a former third-round pick, but he's never been able to live up to the hype. He has just three sacks in his three seasons as a pro.

The 49ers took a low-risk, high-reward approach with the Key signing this offseason. It's possible a change of scenery will help Key prove he was worthy of a third-round selection. It's also possible he flames out during training camp. If so, the 49ers can simply cut him and move on with no consequences.

#4 - Azeez Al-Shaair, LB

Azeez Al-Shaair played 305 defensive snaps for the 49ers in 2020, in addition to a decent-sized special teams role. Al-Shaair was good in the linebacker role against the run but often struggled in coverage.

Undrafted rookie free agents Justin Hilliard and Elijah Sullivan will be competing with Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles for two or three roster spots. Al-Shaair could have a decent shot at making the team if he shows improvement in coverage during training camp.

#5 - Tavon Wilson, S

Tavon Wilson is a long-time NFL veteran. He's been in the league since 2012. Wilson has proven his worth as a backup safety and competent plug-and-play starter multiple times before. However, he'll have to do it again in San Francisco if he hopes to make the team.

Wilson would be a nice security blanket for a frequently injury-riddled 49ers safety group. However, fourth-year pro-Marcell Harris, rookie Talanoa Hufanga and fellow veteran Tony Jefferson would all be suitable backups as well.

Jefferson and Hufanga paired with starters Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt seems like the most likely scenario for the 49ers. Wilson will have a shot in training camp to either push Jefferson or Hufanga off the roster or to persuade the 49ers to keep five safeties instead of four.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha