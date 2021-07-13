NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Chicago Bears players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Chicago Bears report to training camp in just a few weeks and head coach Matt Nagy and company will need to make some tough decisions regarding their squad.

The Bears finished the 2020 season at 8-8, second in the NFC North to the Green Bay Packers. The Bears have made some interesting moves this offseason, so it should be interesting to see how they manage the final cuts.

5 Chicago Bears players on the outside looking in

#1 Nick Foles, QB

Quarterback Nick Foles seems to find himself in a tough situation quite often. It has worked out for him in the past, though, as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2017.

With the exit of Mitchell Trubisky, it seemed that Foles would have the opportunity to be the starter in 2021, until the Bears signed Andy Dalton and immediately tweeted that he was "QB1". The Bears then drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the first round, leading to the assumption that he may be the starter.

There really isn't a necessity for the Bears to have three quarterbacks, especially when the two veterans still have the ability to start. Foles is likely to be the odd one out and on another team's roster sooner rather than later. But the Bears should try and trade him and get something in return.

#2 Anthony Miller, WR

Inconcistency could be the reason why Anthony Miller finds himself on the roster bubble during training camp. The 26-year-old had a solid rookie season in 2018 but his production has fallen over the last two. The amount of penalties he accrues also does not help an offense that struggles at times.

In 2020, Miller had just over 50% of the snaps and didn't have a single 100-yard game all year. With the breakout performance from rookie Darnell Mooney, Miller's chances at making the team appear even slimmer.

#3 Jordan Lucas, S

Jordan Lucas was one of the opt-out players from the 2020 season after signing with the Bears earlier that offseason. If the Bears decide to have four safeties on the active roster, he could be edged out by Deon Bush and even DeAndre Houston-Carson.

The Bears could decide to go with both Bush and Houston-Carson over Lucas because of their ability to play special teams.

#4 Artie Burns, CB

Artie Burns missed the 2020 season due to a torn ACL in preseason. In training camp this year, Burns will have to compete for the outside corner position on the Bears roster. His biggest competition will be Desmond Trufant and Kindle Vildor, both of whom could easily make the roster over Burns.

#5 Javon Wims, WR

The Chicago Bears' wide receiver room is going to be pretty stacked this training camp. Along with Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney are Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and rookie Dazz Newsome, meaning there won't be much room for Wims to make the final roster.

