NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Cleveland Browns players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns made bold statements in 2020, propelling the franchise into playoff contention. After spending the last few seasons building a competitive offense and a solid defense, the Browns made their first playoff appearance since 2002.

But with that success and a surplus of players, there are a couple of tough decisions that will need to be made by the end of training camp.

5 Cleveland Browns players who are on the roster bubble

#1 D' Ernest Johnson, RB

D'Ernest Johnson is likely to find himself the odd man out come the Browns' final cuts. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as the starting running back duo and the recent draft pick of Demetric Felton out of UCLA, Johnson could just be shunted out.

D'Ernest Johnson is a reliable back and could find a roster spot on another team outside of the Browns and given more production, seeing as he had just 33 carries last season.

Cleveland #Browns Training Camp 2021: RB Preview (Part 1) https://t.co/nQNz96nGxP — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) July 8, 2021

#2 Porter Gustin, EDGE

Porter Gustin had an uptick in production in 2020 due to injuries suffered by Myles Garrett, Adrian Clayborn and Olivier Vernon. The Browns did sign Gustin to an exclusive rights free agent contract this offseason, but Gustin will now find himself third on the depth chart behind starters including Jadeveon Clowney.

#3 Mack Wilson, LB

Mack Wilson will be competing for the starting job during the upcoming training camp. Wilson will have to beat out competition from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was the Cleveland Browns' second-round pick in 2021. Wilson could make the team as a strong side linebacker if he loses his job on the weakside.

#Browns LB @5mackwilson1 has reportedly attached himself to the hip of LB Anthony Walker to learn all that he can going into training camp. pic.twitter.com/xle0CGEplE — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) July 4, 2021

#4 Sheldrick Redwine, S

Safety Sheldrick Redwine's biggest issue since being drafted by the Browns in 2019 has been consistency, or rather a lack of it.

One of the most shocking moves, though, was that the Browns didn't utilize him when the defense was dealing with injury issues. When he is consistent, he is one of the best route runners and can make impressive tackles. Richard LeCounte III could beat out Redwine on the depth chart even for third and fourth string.

#5 Malcolm Smith, LB

Malcolm Smith is another linebacker who finds himself in one of the most crowded positions on the Browns roster. Along with Owusu-Koramoah, Malcolm Smith and Mack Wilson will have to compete with Jacob Phillips for not even a starter role, but a backup spot on the depth chart.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha