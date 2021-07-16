NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Los Angeles Rams players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Los Angeles Rams had their ups and downs in 2020 but still secured a Wild Card playoff spot. They then proceeded to defeat their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in the NFL playoffs.

With a new starting quarterback in Matthew Stafford and a new game plan moving forward, who will make the final cuts at the end of training camp and preseason play remains to be seen.

5 Los Angeles Rams players on the outside looking in

#1 Johnny Hekker, P

As the highest-paid punter in the league and a nine-year veteran, the Rams may decide to part ways with Johnny Hekker before the start of the season. The Rams have even brought in competition for training camp, which puts the heat on Hekker as a young punter in Brandon Wright could make the team over him.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering 10th seasonhttps://t.co/F42nZ0wV87 pic.twitter.com/DtrIxc88sc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 5, 2021

#2 Bryce Perkins, QB

With Stafford as QB1 and John Wolford, who showed his abilities last season, there won't be a need for the Rams to carry more than three quarterbacks. Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who started for the Steelers in 2019, is likely to be third on the depth chart, which leaves Bryce Perkins with maybe a practice squad spot.

Rams elevate Bryce Perkins, Donte Deayon from practice squad https://t.co/vPPI6Wmv0f — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 15, 2021

#3 Christian Rozeboom, LB

After being signed as an undrafted free agent, Christian Rozeboom spent the entire 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad. Rozeboom has a 50/50 chance of making the Rams' final roster.

There isn't much depth at the position with Troy Reeder, Micha Kiser and Earnest Jones likely to start. But since Rozeboom doesn't have any real experience, he will need to use the preseason games to show the Rams what he has to offer.

#4 Paris Ford, S

Entering the 2020 season, Paris Ford was expected to be a mid-round or higher draft selection in 2021 out of Pittsburgh. However, with the decision to opt out mid-season and an unimpressive pro-day, scouts weren't blown away.

Ford later went undrafted and signed with the Rams afterwards. He will now have to prove himself at training camp and in pre-season, which will be a tall task with the returning Rams secondary.

#5 Kendall Blanton, TE

Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins are likely to beat out Kendall Blanton for the top two tight end positions on the final roster. Blanton spent the 2020 season on the practice squad and with Higbee healthy, there won't be much need for depth on the roster at the tight end position.

