NFL Training Camp 2021: Start Date, Location, Schedule & More

With the NFL Draft now in the rear-view mirror, the next big event on NFL teams' calendars is training camp. But before training camp, teams will first conduct organized team activities (OTAs) followed by NFL minicamps.

More on the Packers exploring adding QBs for OTAs and training camp:https://t.co/RUeFkTugcV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

Following the conclusion of those two events, teams enter training camps to begin preparation for the upcoming season.

Training camps are essentially the final pitstop before the new NFL season gets underway. According to the Pro Football Network, training camps are set to commence on the following dates:

NFL Training Camp Dates

Rookies - July 21

Quarterbacks and injured players - July 23

All veterans - July 28

What to expect from NFL training camps

Every player is expected to be at their team's training camp. Once these camps are fully underway somewhere around late July, teams will officially enter in-season mode.

New York Jets kick off rookie camp with 'high energy' Saleh in charge.



by @dwaz73

https://t.co/azdKMHcqHI — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) May 7, 2021

Players will attend workouts, practices, and train at full speed in pads to prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

According to the Pro Football Network, vaccinations will not be required for players to attend. That said, social distancing and other steps will be taken to minimize risk.

Also, expect injuries to happen as these players will be moving at full speed. What happens on the practice field in July and August will impact the shape of the final rosters at the start of the regular season.

Green Bay Packers Training Camp

Typically, teams up north get an edge during this time of the year as temperatures there are not as high as they can be down south. For instance, picture a summer practice outside in Green Bay versus one in Arizona. That said, this is not likely to be a factor this season as teams will be practicing at their facilities.

Where will the NFL training camps be held?

The training camps will be held at each team's respective facilities this year. In years past, teams traveled to different locations based on weather or facilities and also allowed fans to come to watch a few training sessions. Some teams also held joint practice sessions to test their mettle ahead of the new season.

However, 2021 will be like 2020 wherein teams will be expected to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols during training camp.

When will players train in pads during training camp?

Contact training is prohibited for the first three days of training camp. On the fourth and fifth days, players are allowed to wear helmets and some gear. The sixth day is an off.

On the seventh day, all prohibitions are lifted and players are allowed to be in full gear. This is when training camps get intense as teams begin preparations for the new season.