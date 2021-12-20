NFL fans react to Jaguars fan finding his way into the endzone during touchdown play

Down by 11 at the start of the second quarter, the Jacksonville Jaguars were near the goal line, and running back James Robinson ran the ball in for a score. However, as Robinson ran into the endzone, a Jacksonville fan wearing a Trevor Lawrence shirt managed to run into the area at the same time. It took security and game officials a few seconds to realize what had happened before the fan was tackled, arrested and taken away.
Twitter user @KleighM84 caught the incident from the stands:
Given how poorly the 2-11 Jags have been in 2021, Twitter rolled with it and held back no punches.
A Twitter user named Mike Cole summed up just how bad this week had been for Jacksonville:
Another Twitter handle, named Cleveland Sports fans, wasn't technically wrong about the intruding fan being the only person to be "open in the end zone all year":
Trevor Lawrence is having a rough enough time this season and Barstool Sports just piled it on:
Twitter user @highlghtheaven compared the fan to just a wild dude named Chad... it may just as well have been Kyle the Florida Man:
As @korkedbats pointed out, this is basically how the offense has run all season:
@TheHypeSection may have found the identity of the intruder:
Ari Meirov threw shade at the offense for pulling a situation similar to what the Seattle Seahawks did in the Super Bowl against the Patriots; but they ran the ball this time:
And @ZyiteGadgets may have posted the best photo of the week, ranking up there with the "Lebron James/Dwayne Wade Miami Heat" photo:
This is just a sliver of how wild this week has been for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Tennessee Titans forced a 20-0 shutout on December 12th, in which rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions. Then, former kicker, Josh Lambo claimed Urban Meyer had kicked him during a practice back in August and told him to "make your f****** kicks" and called him a "dips***". When Lambo retaliated, Meyer's response was "I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever the f*** I want!"
Apparently, this was the final straw for team owner Shad Khan, who fired Urban Meyer on December 16th, three days before their game against the Houston Texans.
To add to the turmoil, Jacksonville lost 30-16 today against Houston and allowed Tremon Smith to return a kickoff of 98 yards for a score. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown in 12 years for the franchise. The fan going out for a route in the endzone has just been the cherry on top.
