"He has no business being in office" - NFL world reacts to Herschel Walker's troubling confession

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for the U.S. Senate in the state of Georgia. Walker is running on the Republican ticket, and some of his recent comments drew attention from the public, specifically on NFL Twitter.
Some fans feel that anyone with psychological issues should not hold public office:
Others point to the larger issue, which is the treatment of women and the issues of domestic violence:
His presumed opponent will be incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. This user has faith that Warnock will be re-elected:
The NFL and football have branched into U.S. politics:
The former running back's psychological diagnosis has been the target of political opponents as his senate campaign continues in the state of Georgia:
This user feels that government elections should have more stringent requirements, such as a background check:
NFL Twitter does sometimes bleed into the political spectrum:
Psychological health and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) are issues the NFL continues to grapple with. This user thinks that as a result, he should not be allowed to be a Senator:
This user took a rather different stance on his disorder and suggested that all of his personalities would vote for policies that they disagree with:
This user stated that the incident is recorded in the running back's book:
Herschel Walker’s NFL career
Herschel Walker first played in the United States Football League (USFL), and the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. When the USFL folded, the Cowboys signed Walker in 1986, and he initially shared backfield duties with star running back Tony Dorsett.
The running back would have his best career year in 1988 with 1,514 rushing yards, 505 receiving yards, five rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. This while playing seven positions including halfback, fullback, tight end, H-back, and wide receiver.
In 1989, the Cowboys (under new ownership with Jerry Jones) traded Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for five players and six future draft picks. Those draft picks eventually became Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith, and Darren Woodson.
Emmitt Smith would go on to become the NFL's all-time career rushing leader in yards, a record that still stands today. Smith was also inducted into the NFL Hall-of-Fame. Cowboys safety Darren Woodson is still under consideration to be inducted into the Hall-of-Fame after playing his entire 12-year career with the Dallas Cowboys.
The trade symbolized a turning point for the Cowboys franchise that turned into three Super Bowl wins in four years during the 1990's, which established the Dallas Cowboys dynasty.
We shall have to wait and see how this situation unfolds as it is unlikely to be the last we hear on the matter.
Q. Should Herschel Walker be allowed to become a Senator?
Yes
No