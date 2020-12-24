Things have gone from bad to worse for Washington Football Team's second-year quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Since the start of the season, he has been shaky with his performance as the starter, even during the first four games of the 2020 season.

After his start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, Haskins was thrown under the bus by his own teammate on Twitter.

Undrafted rookie quarterback, Steven Montez, liked a tweet from a passionate Washington Football fan, who called Haskins 'garbage'

Washington backup QB Steven Montez likes tweet calling Dwayne Haskins "garbage" pic.twitter.com/ByAsRyQRK3 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 22, 2020

It's safe to say that fans too agree that Haskins simply has not been competent in his run with Washington.

Against the Seahawks, Haskins completed 38 of 55 passes for 295 yards with one touchdown and two passes. While he certainly made an effort to give Washington a win, it was in vain.

What happened with Haskins?

Haskins was benched and considered the third-string quarterback after his Week 4 performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

He was placed behind Kyle Allen and veteran Alex Smith at that time. After Kyle Allen's season-ending injury, Haskins was promoted to back-up veteran Alex Smith, who has won four of five games as the starter.

However, Smith strained his right calf against the San Francisco 49ers, rendering him unable to return to that game. It seemed like the coaching staff wanted to be cautious with his calf, considering his horrendous injury back in 2018 on the same right leg.

With the playoffs around the corner and Smith's questionable performance in Week 16 against Carolina Panthers, Haskins could be up for another start. His recent off-field issue with violating the COVID-19 protocol, again, could give another QB like Montez a chance to take the helm for Washington.