The Buffalo Bills were back in action on Sunday after an NFL Week 10 bye, and they came out with a purpose at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Buffalo defeated Los Angeles 27-17 to maintain their one game lead in the NFL AFC East. Here are the important conclusions we can take away from this matchup.

5. Is Josh Allen the most consistent dual-threat QB in the NFL?

While Bills QB Josh Allen doesn’t necessarily possess the upside of NFL MVP Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray rushing the football from a speed perspective, he continues to get the job done most weeks with his arm and with his legs.

Allen once again reached the end zone on the ground against Los Angeles to score sixth rushing touchdown this season. His level of mobility and elusiveness for someone who is 6’5” and 237 pounds is extraordinary, and it doesn’t seem like defenses have been completely able to stymie him with exotic game plans. Allen's versatility is a promising development for the Bills, since it’s unlikely the league ever “completely figures out” how Allen continues to exploit defenses.

4. Anthony Lynn’s NFL clock management needs work

It’s not like the Chargers had a very realistic chance to come back against the Bills when they were trailing by 10 with under two minutes to play. But any hope they had was effectively swept away by the team’s confusing play calls on what ended up being their final drive.

At the time, Los Angeles didn’t have any timeouts remaining, but thanks to a miraculous conversion on 4th down, the team found themselves inside the 5-yard line with about 40 seconds to go. Since the Chargers were losing by 10, they to score d as quickly as possible, and a lucky bounce on an ensuing onside kick, to have a shot at the victory.

But the Chargers did not spike the ball after their fourth down conversion to stop the clock. Instead, RB Austin Ekeler ran the ball, and this play ultimately ran out the clock because Ekeler who was stopped at the 5-yard line.

Los Angeles has a talented roster, but a lack of execution in the fourth quarter has consistently plagued this team in 2020. It's hard to blame anyone for this lack of foresight other than head coach Anthony Lynn.

The Chargers fall to the Bills, 27-17, in another loss that felt oddly predictable the entire time it was unfolding. https://t.co/f36uTIDYhU — Bolts From The Blue (@BFTB_Chargers) November 29, 2020

3. Buffalo has had a tough time stopping Hail Marys in the NFL

After the NFL Week 10 bomb from Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to WR DeAndre Hopkins sunk the Bills and sent them into their bye reeling, Buffalo's inability to stop a similar play this Sunday against the Chargers leaves major questions about how their secondary fails to cover these plays.

With the game essentially over, Chargers QB Justin Herbert heaved a pass 50 yards downfield on a 4th and 27, and the Bills knew exactly what was coming. But it was déjà vu all over again, as the pass was bobbled around by Bills defenders until it ended up landing in the hands of Los Angeles wide receiver Tyron Johnson.

Maybe it's just bad luck, but seeing this play happen to Buffalo two games in a row will give other teams confidence that they truly aren’t out of it until the final whistle blows.

2. Austin Ekeler Is a wide receiver playing running back in the NFL

The Chargers have been mixing and matching their backfield ever since starting RB Austin Ekeler went down in Week 4 with a significant hamstring injury. Ekeler’s return on Sunday showed that there’s no substitute for the real thing, as he posted an impressive 85 yards receiving on 11 catches.

Ekeler also added 44 yards on the ground, but that number almost seems like a footnote to the continued level of excellence he has displayed as a pass-catching RB in his career. The game he put up today is reminiscent of a stat line more reserved for teammate Keenan Allen, one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Rookie QB Justin Herbert has already turned heads with his outstanding play, and Ekeler's return will only help his confidence because he can easily pass to the running back in the flat rather than taking risky chances downfield.

1. The Bills' NFL offensive creativity shines through again

In NFL Week 10 against the Cardinals, the Bills unveiled a trick play where wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie threw a pass to QB Josh Allen, who did the rest and took the ball into the end zone.

In NFL Week 12, this offensive imagination paid off again. Here, two wide receivers connected on a touchdown pass connection. Cole Beasley took a short backwards pass from QB Josh Allen, who then found a wide-open Gabriel Davis in the end zone in a play that was perfectly designed.

Since the team has had success with unconventional offense in their last two games, it will be interesting to see whether the Bills continue to incorporate plays like this each week. They could also save this strategy for more significant games in the postseason.