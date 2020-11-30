All four NFL teams in the AFC East were back in action on Sunday afternoon, and three out of four turned in victorious performances. Let’s take a closer look at what happened for each team, and how these results affects their power ranking in the division through 12 weeks.

4. New York Jets

For the first time all season, Jets QB Sam Darnold had his top three receivers in Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims all available in the same game. Unfortunately for the team, this seemingly positive development did not result in a tangible offensive boost, as they only mustered three points in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

One of the only highlights of the day for only winless team remaining in the NFL was forcing two fumbles on the Dolphins' running backs. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins forced a fumble on Miami running back Patrick Laird in the third quarter, which gave the Jets offense one final chance to get back in the game. Unfortunately, New York failed to capitalize, so the Jets lost once again.

3. New England Patriots

On the field, the results haven't usually been pretty for the one-time kings of the NFL, the New England Patriots this season. But they were able to secure an impressive home win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The team kept emerging Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in check, as the defense held him to 201 total yards (passing and rushing combined), with one interception.

After Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a field goal attempt with under two minutes left to play in the game, the Patriots were able to muster a drive to get into field goal range for their kicker, Nick Folk. He capitalized by making the goal, and including his game winner on Sunday, the veteran NFL kicker has made 19 consecutive field goal attempts. With the win, New England is now 5-6, but they're still lagging behind the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

2. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins went into their divisional road matchup against the Jets with a renewed sense of desperation after their disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos last week. While it took Miami the majority of the game to put New York away due to some untimely fumbles, the Dolphins were mostly in control with veteran NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick back at the helm.

Fitzpatrick played very well in his first start since NFL Week 6 (which ironically also came against the Jets), as he most notably lofted a beautifully thrown pass to the corner of the end zone for his young tight end, Mike Gesicki. This victory puts the Dolphins back on track, and they're in striking distance of first place.

1. Buffalo Bills

Coming off of their NFL Week 11 bye and a crushing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, the Buffalo Bills were looking to return to their winning ways against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. While Buffalo didn’t necessarily blow out Los Angeles, the Bills played an impressive game, as they racked up 172 yards on the ground thanks to their running backs, Zack Moss and Devin Singletary.

With this successful outing, Bills coach Sean McDermott improved his record to 4-0 coming out of a bye as head coach of Buffalo. The Bills remain in first place, but the Dolphins are hot on their heels.