NFL Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins odds, picks, and predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Florida in NFL Week 13 to face off against the Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati showed signs of promise early in this NFL campaign. But the Bengals have drifted out of playoff contention in recent weeks. They have lost six games out of the last seven. The team has been sliding for several weeks, as they have lost three games in a row. Star rookie QB Joe Burrow is also out for the rest of the season.

This Dolphins' team, on the other hand, is enjoying something of a renaissance. Miami sits at second place in the NFL AFC East with a winning record of 7-4. The Dolphins are riding high after a dominant 20-3 win over the Jets last week. On paper, Miami is the superior team, and now they need this win to close the gap at the top of the AFC East.

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

NFL Betting Odds

Bengals odds: 4/1

Dolphins odds: 1/6

Spread: -10/+10

Picks

1. Devante Parker (Dolphins) will score a touchdown and record at least 100 receiving yards.

2. Xavien Howard (Dolphins) will intercept a pass.

3. Myles Gaskin (Dolphins) will score a touchdown in his return.

4. The Dolphins defense will force multiple turnovers.

5. QB Brandon Allen (Bengals) will throw at least one interception

Key Notes

The Bengals have not scored more than 17 points in their last three games.

Cincinnati's third down conversion rate is 29th in the NFL at 36%.

The Dolphins defense is the best in the NFL at stopping the opposition on third down.

Miami ranks third in the NFL in defensive takeaways (19)

Xavien Howard (Dolphins) leads the NFL in interceptions (7)

Dolphins' wideout Devante Parker had 119 receiving yards last week

Miami kicker Jason Sanders was voted the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month twice in a row

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Key Injuries

Cincinnati Bengals:

QB Joe Burrow, out (out for rest of season with ACL injury)

CB Tony Brown, questionable (hamstring)

G Alex Redmond, questionable (concussion)

LS Clark Harris, questionable (illness)

DT Christian Covington, questionable (illness)

Miami Dolphins:

QB Tua Tagovailoa, questionable (thumb)

RB Salvon Ahmed, questionable (shoulder)

G Solomon Kindley, questionable (foot)

RB DeAndre Washington, out (hamstring)

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Prediction

Prediction: The Dolphins will win 27-16

Money Line: Bengals +492; Dolphins -560

Against the Spread: Bengals -10; Dolphins +10