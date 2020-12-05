NFL Week 13: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will look to bounce back in NFL Week 13. Both teams were demolished by the same 41-25 score last week. One of these NFC North teams will get back on track this weekend.

The 4-7 Lions were destroyed on Thanksgiving Day by the Houston Texans, so now they have lost two straight games. Meanwhile, the Bears were clobbered on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers. Chicago has dropped five games in a row.

This week marks will be the first game as interim head coach for Darrell Bevell. He was promoted after the Lions fired Matt Patricia on November 28.

This week marks will be the first game as interim head coach for Darrell Bevell. He was promoted after the Lions fired Matt Patricia on November 28.

With Mitchell Trubisky under center, the Bears have a chance to pick up the win. But Nick Foles could also return to lead Chicago to victory. Either way, Sunday will offer an interesting rivalry game between these two teams.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Detroit's odds: -105

Chicago's odds: -115

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears NFL Picks

Nick Foles on the Chicago Bears

1. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be replaced by Nick Foles during the game.

2. Khalil Mack and his defense will have four sacks on Matthew Stafford.

3. Adrian Peterson will rush for at least 100 yards.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Key Notes

In limited playing time with the Lions, Adrian Peterson currently has 444 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Though Stafford has suffered several injuries, he has persevered. He currently holds a 92.7 QBR.

The Bears have lost several gams in a row, but their defense is still ranks in the top half of the league.

But on the offensive side, the Bears are second-worst in the NFL in yards per game.

If Trubisky is benched, it could be one of his last games with the Bears.

Coach Matt Nagy is no longer calling plays for the Bears offense

Chicago leads the all-time head-to-head series with Detroit 102-74-5.

The Lions don't have a general manager right now. They fired Bob Quinn last month.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Key Injuries

Detroit Lions:

CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder) is questionable

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is doubtful

Chicago Bears:

QB Nick Foles (hip) is questionable

OLB Khalil Mack (back) is questionable

DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring) is questionable

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Prediction

Prediction: Lions 24, Bears 17

Money Line: Detroit +136, Chicago -162

Against The Spread: Lions 4-7, Bears 5-6