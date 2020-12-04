NFL Week 13: NFC East Power Rankings

Another week, another question of who will take the stop spot in the NFL NFC East division. It continues to slog through a difficult season. The Dallas Cowboys' laughable loss on Thanksgiving Day is just the tip of the iceberg. Carson Wentz and the Eagles were unable to produce against one of the worst statistical defenses currently in the NFL.

The NFL NFC East is certainly a question mark. But with the playoffs closing in, someone has to step up. Some teams in this division already are. Here are the power rankings for the NFL NFC East ahead of Week 13.

#4 Dallas Cowboys

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

There should be no excuse for why the Cowboys are playing the way they are. The injuries they have had at the offensive line don't explain the questionable offensive play-calling fans saw on Thanksgiving Day.

At this point, it seems like the Cowboys will stay at fourth place in the NFL NFC East. That finish could put head coach Mike McCarthy in a tough spot. Fans are already calling for his firing, and it could happen. But don't expect owner Jerry Jones to jump the gun yet.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

Without the Cowboys' struggles, the Eages would be at the bottom of the NFL NFC East. If Wentz can't turn things around, this season will end with a battle for a top five pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Carson Wentz finds a wide open Quandre Diggs in the end zone 😅pic.twitter.com/Z8UkWpFLaA — PFF (@PFF) December 1, 2020

Wentz managed to make the Seahawks' defense look like one of the best units in the NFL. The Eagles have a decent defense of their own, which has been carrying this team. Philadelphia is certainly still in play for the playoffs right now. But considering this team's disappointing season up to this point, don't expect them to win many more games.

The Eagles could ultimately move on from Wentz, head coach Doug Pederson, or general manager Howie Roseman. Philadelphia could also decide to clean house and start fresh after a lackluster 2020 NFL season.

#2 New York Giants

The Giants are second due to quarterback Daniel Jones' injury. Plus, the difficulty of their remaining schedule will be quite challenging.

Daniel Jones is replaced by Colt McCoy. Damn.



Here's the Jones injury.pic.twitter.com/MKVusKlun3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 29, 2020

Jones is expected to miss this week's game against the Seahawks. He should return after that, but his recovery time isn't set in stone. Colt McCoy has been a viable backup quarterback, but it's fair to question how far he can take the team. The Giants initially seemed to be tanking this NFL season, so any success has been a pleasant surprise.

#1 The Washington Football Team Leads The Way In The NFL NFC East

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

The NFL team without a name comes out number one for three reasons. A veteran presence at quarterback and two young players having breakout seasons have gotten the team this far. Plus, Washington has the fourth-best defense in the NFL.

Alex Smith has led Washington to a 2-1 record in his starts, and he continues to improve. Smith also has the young supporting cast of Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, who have been breaking records this year. If Washington keeps performing at a high level, fans could seem the team progress into the NFL playoffs.