NFL Week 14: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

A couple of backup quarterbacks take center stage in Week 14 of the NFL season.
One of the week's most intriguing games has the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles are 3-8-1 and running out of room for error if they're going win the NFC East division and sneak into the playoffs. The Saints are 10-2 and have clinched a spot in the playoffs, but they still have work to do to clinch the NFC's first-round playoff bye that goes to the No. 1 seed.
Both teams go into this crucial game with their No. 2 quarterbacks in the respective No. 1 spots on the depth chart.
Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting his first start for the Eagles. The second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma came into last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers to replace struggling starter Carson Wentz, and was named the starter for the Saints game. Wentz leads the NFL in interceptions (15).
Hurts will face the NFL's top-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed (288.8 per game). The Saints have held three of their last five opponents to single-digit scoring, and haven't given up 20 points since Week 8.
The Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback for the fourth straight game. Hill is replacing future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees, who has been sidelined with fractured ribs. Hill's Adjusted QBR this season is just 54.3, but he's 3-0 as a starter.
The Eagles and Saints kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.
NFL Week 14 Coverage Map
NFL Week 14 TV Schedule and Channels
Thursday, Dec. 10
FOX, NFL Network
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. EST
Sunday, Dec. 13
FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. EST
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST
Washington at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. EST
CBS
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm. EST
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST
NBC
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. EST
Monday, Dec. 14
ESPN
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST