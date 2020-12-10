NFL Week 14: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

A couple of backup quarterbacks take center stage in Week 14 of the NFL season.

One of the week's most intriguing games has the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles are 3-8-1 and running out of room for error if they're going win the NFC East division and sneak into the playoffs. The Saints are 10-2 and have clinched a spot in the playoffs, but they still have work to do to clinch the NFC's first-round playoff bye that goes to the No. 1 seed.

Both teams go into this crucial game with their No. 2 quarterbacks in the respective No. 1 spots on the depth chart.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting his first start for the Eagles. The second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma came into last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers to replace struggling starter Carson Wentz, and was named the starter for the Saints game. Wentz leads the NFL in interceptions (15).

Hurts will face the NFL's top-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed (288.8 per game). The Saints have held three of their last five opponents to single-digit scoring, and haven't given up 20 points since Week 8.

The Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback for the fourth straight game. Hill is replacing future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees, who has been sidelined with fractured ribs. Hill's Adjusted QBR this season is just 54.3, but he's 3-0 as a starter.

The Eagles and Saints kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.

Taysom Hill gets his first career TD pass 🚨



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/JzxGvufznQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

NFL Week 14 Coverage Map

Advertisement

NFL Week 14 coverage map: FOX early games

NFL Week 14 coverage map: FOX late games

NFL Week 14 coverage map: CBS single

NFL Week 14 TV Schedule and Channels

Thursday, Dec. 10

FOX, NFL Network

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 13

FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST

Advertisement

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. EST

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST

Washington at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. EST

CBS

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm. EST

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST

NBC

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. EST

Monday, Dec. 14

ESPN

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST

Nick Chubb doing Nick Chubb things #CLEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/kPivZkaCXO — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) December 6, 2020

NFL Live Stream

NBC Sports

CBS All Access

Fubo.TV

Sling

NFL Game Pass