The Minnesota Vikings are coming into their Week 14 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a hot streak. The Vikings have won four out of their last five football games. Minnesota has snuck into the 2020 NFL Playoff conversation and will make a big statement with a road win on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through a rough patch late in the 2020 NFL Season. The Buccaneers have lost three out of their last five football games which includes back-to-back losses. Tampa Bay is coming off their bye week looking to get back on track.

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in must-win games for the rest of the season if they want to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

Vikings odds: +7.0 (-115)

Buccaneers odds: -7.0 (-105)

Spread: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming into Sundays meeting with the Minnesota Vikings as -6.5 point favorites at home.

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks

1. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will pass for a touchdown and will not turn the football over

2. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook will rush for over 100 yards and record two touchdowns

3. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will have a big game with three touchdowns and over 300 yards passing

4. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans will have two receiving touchdowns

Who says Kirk Cousins isn't clutch?



Cousins has completed 64% of his passes and averaged 11.1 yds/att when under pressure on 3rd down this season, both the best in the NFL.#skol pic.twitter.com/fVdI9nnWpy — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 11, 2020

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Notes

Kirk Cousins has only thrown two interceptions in the last five games for the Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook has put together a great five game stretch rushing for over 100 yards in three out of the last five games

Vikings rookie WR Justin Jefferson has had one or more touchdowns in the last three games

Vikings WR Adam Thielen has recorded one or more touchdowns in the last three games, giving him a total of five in three weeks

Tom Brady has only lost three games in a row once in his career 2002 NFL Season

Tom Brady has thrown seven interceptions in the last five games

Mike Evans has recorded five touchdowns in the last five games

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski will look to record back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards

Tampa Bay is in a must-win situation with this game having big playoff implications

On Sunday, we're coming to play.



📺: #MINvsTB 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX pic.twitter.com/kHoFznIPxd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 11, 2020

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Injuries

Minnesota Vikings:

TE: Hale Hentges, Out (reserve-cel)

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Doubtful (foot)

LB: Erick Kendricks, Out (calf)

TE: Irv Smith Jr, Questionable (back)

RB: Alexander Mattison, Out (appendectomy)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

CB: Jamel Dean, Doubtful (groin)

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction

Prediction: Buccaneers 35, Vikings 24

Money Line: Buccaneers -300, Vikings +250

Against the Spread: Buccaneers 6-6, Vikings 6-6