The Minnesota Vikings are coming into their Week 14 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a hot streak. The Vikings have won four out of their last five football games. Minnesota has snuck into the 2020 NFL Playoff conversation and will make a big statement with a road win on Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through a rough patch late in the 2020 NFL Season. The Buccaneers have lost three out of their last five football games which includes back-to-back losses. Tampa Bay is coming off their bye week looking to get back on track.
Both the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in must-win games for the rest of the season if they want to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds
Vikings odds: +7.0 (-115)
Buccaneers odds: -7.0 (-105)
Spread: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming into Sundays meeting with the Minnesota Vikings as -6.5 point favorites at home.
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks
1. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will pass for a touchdown and will not turn the football over
2. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook will rush for over 100 yards and record two touchdowns
3. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will have a big game with three touchdowns and over 300 yards passing
4. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans will have two receiving touchdowns
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Notes
- Kirk Cousins has only thrown two interceptions in the last five games for the Minnesota Vikings
- Dalvin Cook has put together a great five game stretch rushing for over 100 yards in three out of the last five games
- Vikings rookie WR Justin Jefferson has had one or more touchdowns in the last three games
- Vikings WR Adam Thielen has recorded one or more touchdowns in the last three games, giving him a total of five in three weeks
- Tom Brady has only lost three games in a row once in his career 2002 NFL Season
- Tom Brady has thrown seven interceptions in the last five games
- Mike Evans has recorded five touchdowns in the last five games
- Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski will look to record back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards
- Tampa Bay is in a must-win situation with this game having big playoff implications
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Injuries
Minnesota Vikings:
- TE: Hale Hentges, Out (reserve-cel)
- TE: Kyle Rudolph, Doubtful (foot)
- LB: Erick Kendricks, Out (calf)
- TE: Irv Smith Jr, Questionable (back)
- RB: Alexander Mattison, Out (appendectomy)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
- CB: Jamel Dean, Doubtful (groin)
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction
Prediction: Buccaneers 35, Vikings 24
Money Line: Buccaneers -300, Vikings +250
Against the Spread: Buccaneers 6-6, Vikings 6-6Published 12 Dec 2020, 10:17 IST