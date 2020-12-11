 NFL Power Rankings: NFC East, Week 14

NFL Week 13 was a rather interesting week for the NFC East division. It's been in the spotlight lately, as most of the division has struggled all season long.

With the teams in the division sitting below .500, it has been named as the worst division in the league. But now that title can be reconsidered. A heated battle at the top has infused some life into the NFC East. At least one of these teams is destined to make the playoffs, though, as someone must finish atop the division.

Let's take a look at the power rankings for the NFC East heading into Week 14.

#4 Dallas Cowboys

Nothing should be changed here. The Dallas Cowboys remain at the bottom of the NFC East. They continue to play lackluster football, and head coach Mike McCarthy might be on the hot seat. It seems like there is no chemistry with this team. Though veteran QB Andy Dalton had a decent game against the stingy Baltimore Ravens defense, the rest of the team floundered this week.

"Gotta turn around as a team & focus on the next one..." — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 9, 2020

It should not be a surprise if owner Jerry Jones decides to fire McCarthy at the end of the season. There was a reason why the Green Bay Packers failed to meet expectations with McCarthy. It looks like Dallas could also show him the door sooner rather than later.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a decent defense, which is why they're ranked above Dallas. But the Eagles' fortunes could significantly change this week. Head coach Doug Pederson is starting rookie Jalen Hurts, as he has benched Carson Wentz. This move could save his job and possibly get the Eagles a few more wins. It could also set the struggling franchise even further back.

JALEN HURTS FIRST CAREER TD PASS IS A DIME 🚨



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/HQh0S6BhKg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

Last week's game against the Packers could have been the final game Wentz played as an Eagle. His benching could last the remainder of the season, given the team's slim chances of making the playoffs. After that, he might be looking for a new home next offseason.

#2 New York Giants

Yes, the New York Giants defeated the Seattle Seahawks, one of the best offenses in the league, in Week 13. But they're still ranked second in the NFC East due to the uncertainty surrounding QB Daniel Jones. Though he's due to return, it was veteran backup Colt McCoy who led the team to two straight victories.

Coach Joe Judge and this organization deserve credit for stepping up in a down year for the NFC East. Their success this season has been fairly unlikely. But with some underrated players excelling on the defensive side of the ball, the Giants are riding high right now. They have some tough games ahead, and this final stretch will make or break their shot at the postseason.

#1 The Washington Football Team Leads The Way In The NFC East

Without a doubt, the Washington Football Team is turning heads right now. They're sitting atop the NFC East, and they're the hottest team in the division. In Week 13, they pulled off a stunning upset of the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Practically every analyst expected the Steelers to win on Monday night. Instead, they were defeated by the team with no name.

Alex Smith and the Washington defense have progressed week by week since his first start against the Detroit Lions. Statistically, Washington's defense stands at fourth overall in the league. Their offense also ranks above the Giants and Eagles. But this stretch run could go either way for Washington. They will have to watch out for the Giants, as New York is hot on their heels in NFC East.