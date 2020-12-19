Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NFL Week 15: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and predictions

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks to find rhythm against the 49ers defense
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks to find rhythm against the 49ers defense
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
Modified 19 Dec 2020, 01:40 IST
Preview
Advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will meet on Sunday in a battle with plenty of historical significance. The first game between the two teams was in 1960, and the 49ers beat the Cowboys 26-14. Dallas has won five out of the last six games against San Francisco. The Cowboys lead the overall series 18-17-1.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are probably ready to have the 2020 NFL Season over. The Cowboys have struggled all year long, and they lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury. Likewise, the 49ers have suffered a number of injuries to key offensive and defensive players. Both teams will probably be sitting at home for the playoffs this year.

As a result, this game between the Cowboys and 49ers will have a different feel to it. Sunday won't offer a battle between playoff contenders. Instead, it'll be a clash between two teams that are desperate for any positive momentum they can find.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys betting odds

The San Francisco 49ers open up at -3 point favorites on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys picks

-- The Cowboys defense will force three turnovers against the 49ers.

Advertisement

-- Ezekiel Elliott will break his streak of eight games without a rushing touchdown.

-- The 49ers defense will record at least two interceptions.

-- Brandon Aiyuk will have 100 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys key notes

  • San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens has thrown seven interceptions in the last five games
  • 49ers defense is fifth in the NFL in yards allowed, with 316.1 yards per game.
  • Cowboys QB Andy Dalton has thrown four interceptions in the last five games, but he didn't throw one last week.
  • The Cowboys defense gives up the most rushing yards per game (162.7 rushing yards per game.)
  • Both teams are fighting for a miracle to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs, but they'll need a lot of help to get teach.
Advertisement

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys key injuries

San Francisco 49ers:

  • LB Fred Warner, Questionable (shoulder)
  • OT Colton McKivitz, Out (COVID-19)
  • G Ben Garland, Injured Reserve (calf)
  • RB Raheem Mostert, Questionable (ankle)
  • RB Austin Walter, Out (COVID-19)

Dallas Cowboys:

  • CB Deante Burton, Questionable
  • CB Rashard Robinson, Questionable
  • S Xavier Woods, Questionable (groin)
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott, Questionable (calf)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys predictions

Washington Football Team v San Francisco 49ers
Washington Football Team v San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: 49ers 28, Cowboys 10

Money Line: 49ers -160, Cowboys +140

Against the Spread: 49ers 5-8, Cowboys 3-10

Published 19 Dec 2020, 01:40 IST
NFL Playoffs San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Andy Dalton National Football Conference
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी