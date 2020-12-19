NFL Week 15: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will meet on Sunday in a battle with plenty of historical significance. The first game between the two teams was in 1960, and the 49ers beat the Cowboys 26-14. Dallas has won five out of the last six games against San Francisco. The Cowboys lead the overall series 18-17-1.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are probably ready to have the 2020 NFL Season over. The Cowboys have struggled all year long, and they lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury. Likewise, the 49ers have suffered a number of injuries to key offensive and defensive players. Both teams will probably be sitting at home for the playoffs this year.

As a result, this game between the Cowboys and 49ers will have a different feel to it. Sunday won't offer a battle between playoff contenders. Instead, it'll be a clash between two teams that are desperate for any positive momentum they can find.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys betting odds

The San Francisco 49ers open up at -3 point favorites on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys picks

-- The Cowboys defense will force three turnovers against the 49ers.

-- Ezekiel Elliott will break his streak of eight games without a rushing touchdown.

-- The 49ers defense will record at least two interceptions.

-- Brandon Aiyuk will have 100 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown for the 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk closing in on Jerry Rice's record & a renewed rivalry vs. the Cowboys.



Top #SFvsDAL storylines to follow 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 18, 2020

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys key notes

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens has thrown seven interceptions in the last five games

49ers defense is fifth in the NFL in yards allowed, with 316.1 yards per game.

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton has thrown four interceptions in the last five games, but he didn't throw one last week.

The Cowboys defense gives up the most rushing yards per game (162.7 rushing yards per game.)

Both teams are fighting for a miracle to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs, but they'll need a lot of help to get teach.

Former 49ers edge rusher Aldon Smith currently leads the Dallas Cowboys in sacks.



Former Cowboys edge rusher Kerry Hyder currently leads the San Francisco 49ers in sacks. pic.twitter.com/IyxnxtM2f6 — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) December 17, 2020

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys key injuries

San Francisco 49ers:

LB Fred Warner, Questionable (shoulder)

OT Colton McKivitz, Out (COVID-19)

G Ben Garland, Injured Reserve (calf)

RB Raheem Mostert, Questionable (ankle)

RB Austin Walter, Out (COVID-19)

Dallas Cowboys:

CB Deante Burton, Questionable

CB Rashard Robinson, Questionable

S Xavier Woods, Questionable (groin)

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Questionable (calf)

"Optimistic they'll play on Sunday"



McCarthy on #DallasCowboys DBs Anthony Brown, Donovan Wison & Trevon Diggs — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2020

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys predictions

Washington Football Team v San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: 49ers 28, Cowboys 10

Money Line: 49ers -160, Cowboys +140

Against the Spread: 49ers 5-8, Cowboys 3-10