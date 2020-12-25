NFL Week 16: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints odds, picks and predictions

Don't forget to leave your mince pies above the fireplace because Santa has delivered an absolute treat of a game for NFL fans on Christmas Day: It's the New Orleans Saints versus the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of one of last season's most exciting playoff games.

The Vikings have ditched the Saints out of the playoffs for the last two years in succession, including a 26-20 win in the wildcard round last season, a game in which Dalvin Cook (94 yards; 2 touchdowns) was phenomenal. These defeats have hurt the 'Who Dat' nation, who will no doubt be hungry for revenge on home turf tomorrow night.

With the @Vikings and Saints playing tomorrow, we had to throw it back to the Minneapolis Miracle 🙏 @stefondiggs for the win



📺 : Vikings vs. Saints, Christmas Day at 4:30 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/pQZ5F1dQeM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2020

The Saints (10-3) have already qualified for the playoffs but come into the game off the back of a defeat to defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. In a back and forth contest, the Saints' defense put in an outstanding display, but KC' QB Pat Mahomes stood tall in the pocket, ate the hits, and dragged his team to a big W despite a late onslaught from New Orleans. Saints had started the game slowly, and it took Drew Brees 30 minutes to find his range, but once he did, Sean Payton's team looked as dynamic as ever and were close to turning things around.

The Vikings (6-8) lost out to a resurgent Chicago Bears (7-7) last Sunday, leaving them in 3rd place in the NFC North. Head coach, Mike Zimmer will know his team needs a big win to claw back ground on the Bears and make the playoffs.

The Saints need a win to clinch the NFC South at the expense of the Buccaneers; the Vikings need a win to cling on to their playoff aspirations, so hold on to your paper crowns: this one could be an absolute Christmas classic!

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints betting odds

Saints odds: 1/3

Vikings odds: 5/2

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints Picks

Drew Brees will throw +2 touchdown passes.

Alvin Kamara will score +2 touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara will gain +100 yards from scrimmage.

Trey Hendrickson will sack Kirk Cousins.

Cam Jordan will sack Kirk Cousins.

Rookie of the Year contender, Justin Jefferson to catch +5 passes.

Records are meant to be broken. @JJettas2 breaks @RandyMoss' franchise record for receptions by a rookie. pic.twitter.com/ZRD4ncAHUt — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 20, 2020

Adam Thielen will score a touchdown.

Dalvin Cook will score a touchdown.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints Key Notes

New Orleans has big problems at wideout: Michael Thomas won't be back before the playoffs, and Tre Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, and Marquez Callaway are all listed as questionable.

Saints' issues at WR should mean a huge day at the office for running back, Alvin Kamara.

This one goes out to all the @A_kamara6 fantasy owners in the playoffs right now 🤝



📺: CBS | #Saints cut into the lead! pic.twitter.com/1DhH1wWwHC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

Emmanuel Sanders led the Saints receiving corps with 4 receptions for 76 yards versus the Chiefs last week.

Dalvin Cook had 24 carries for 132 yards and 1 touchdown + 5 receptions for 27 yards versus the Bears last week.

The Vikings have the superior head-to-head record versus the Saints: 19-11.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints Key Injuries

Vikings:

RB C.J. Ham: Questionable (quad)

RB Alexander Mattison: Questionable

LB Troy Dye: Concussion - Questionable

CB Cameron Dantzler: Questionable (foot)

DT Armon Watts: Questionable (ankle)

DT Jalyn Holmes: Questionable (foot)

TE Kyle Rudolph: Questionable (foot)

LB Eric Kendricks: Questionable (calf)

Saints:

WR Marquez Callaway: Questionable (knee)

T Andrus Peat: Questionable (ankle)

WR Tre'quan Smith: Questionable (ankle)

DE Trey Hendrickson: Questionable

QB Jameis Winston: Questionable (COVID)

S Marcus Williams: Questionable (ankle)

DT Malcom Brown: Questionable (shoulder)

WR Deonte Harris: Out (neck)

WR Michael Thomas: (Out (ankle)

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints Prediction

Most bookies have the Saints edging out a 31-27 win.

Spread: New Orleans -7

Money-Line: Saints -320 Vikings +260