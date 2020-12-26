Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and predictions

Philadelphia Eagles will travel to meet the Dallas Cowboys in an elimination game. If the Eagles lose on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys or if the Washington Football Team wins, the Eagles are out of the playoffs. Washington is a 2.5 point home favorite against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys can be eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs with a loss to the Eagles or a Washington tie or win. The game between the Cowboys and Eagles in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season is a win or go home situation.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds
Philadelphia Eagles come into their Week 16 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys as -2.5 point favorites.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Picks
-- Amari Cooper will record at least one receiving touchdown
-- Tony Pollard will score one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown
-- Jalen Hurts will pass for 200 yards and two touchdowns
-- Miles Sanders will have over 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Key Notes
- Amari Cooper had recorded a receiving touchdown in three straight weeks until last Sunday's game against the 49ers
- CeeDee Lamb has not scored a receiving touchdown since the road victory over the Minnesota Vikings
- Andy Dalton has not thrown an interception in back-to-back weeks and has thrown four touchdowns in the last two games
- Tony Pollard scored two rushing touchdowns in the Week 15 home victory over the 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys defense forced four turnovers 2 fumbles and 2 interceptions against the 49ers in Week 15 home victory
- Jalen Hurts is coming off a 338 passing yards and 3 touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals
- Miles Sanders will look to repeat his performance from two weeks ago where he ran through the Saints defense for 115 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns
- Greg Ward is coming off a two receiving touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15
- Tight End Dallas Goedert has not found the endzone in three straight weeks
- The loser of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game will be eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Key Injuries
Philadelphia Eagles Key Injuries:
- TE: Richard Rodgers, Out (ankle)
- DT: Fletcher Cox, Questionable (neck)
- LB: Duke Riley, Out (biceps)
- CB: Kevon Seymour, Out
- DE: Derek Bennett, Questionable
Dallas Cowboys Key Injuries:
- CB: Rashard Robinson, Out
- S: Xavier Woods, Out
- TE: Blake Bell, Questionable (illness)
- LB: Leighton Vander Esch, Out (ankle)
- DT: Antwaun Woods, Out (ankle)
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Predictions
Prediction: Cowboys 24, Eagles 21
Money Line: Eagles -145, Cowboys +125
Against the Spread: Cowboys 3-10, Eagles 5-8