NFL Week 17: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions odds, pick and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will look to finish the season with a win in NFL Week 17. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff race, and they're both hoping to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Vikings will look for an improved defensive performance after the New Orleans Saints unloaded on them last week. Meanwhile, the Lions' roster will be looking to audition for an incoming coaching staff.

On Christmas Day, the Vikings (6-9) were the unfortunate victims of a record-setting game for New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara. Minnesota got blown out by New Orleans by a 52-33 score in front of a national audience. Even in a disappointing game, TE Irv Smith Jr. remained a bright spot for the Vikings.

Looking ahead to next season, it seems like Minnesota might have to consider a transition at his position. Kyle Rudolph has been successful for Minnesota, but Smith Jr. has been quite impressive in recent weeks. He scored two touchdowns against New Orleans in NFL Week 16.

The Lions (5-10) didn’t fare much better than the Vikings last week. They were demolished by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 47-7. Tampa Bay controlled the entire game, and Detroit never had a chance. The Lions' only score came on a special teams, when Jamal Agnew took a Bradley Pinion punt all the way back in the third quarter.

Needless to say, both teams are desperately looking for a win this week.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions betting odds

The Minnesota Vikings are a -6.5 favorite on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions picks

--Minnesota Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. will catch a touchdown pass.

--Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift will record over 100 yards from scrimmage.

--The Vikings’ defense will have at least two interceptions on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions key notes

· The Minnesota Vikings are on 3-4 on the Road

· The Detroit Lions Are 1-6 At Home

· Minnesota and Detroit have played 118 times, with the Vikings leading the series by a score of 77-39-2.

· Vikings WR Adam Thielen has caught 14 touchdowns this season, which is third-most in the NFL.

· Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads all rookie WR’s in yards this season.

With 1,256 receiving yards and counting, @JJettas2 passed Billy Howton for the fourth-most receiving yards by a rookie through 15 games in NFL history. — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) December 26, 2020

· Lions RB Adrian Peterson is 243 yards shy of becoming the fifth running back ever to amass 15,000 yards in a career.

· Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has the second-most rushing attempts and second-most yards for all NFL RBs this season. He is tied for the league lead with 16 touchdowns.

· Minnesota beat Detroit 34-20 in their first matchup this season on November 8th. In that game, Cook ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions key injuries

Minnesota Vikings:

RB Alexander Mattison (concussion) is questionable

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) is questionable

Detroit Lions:

QB Matthew Stafford (ankle) is questionable

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is doubtful

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions prediction

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Prediction: Vikings 27, Lions 17

Money Line: Vikings -310, Lions +250

Against The Spread: Vikings 6-9, Lions 5-9-1