NFL Week 17: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and predictions

In what could be one of the biggest games to end the 2020 regular season, the Washington Football Team will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in what is a must-win game for Washington to take the division and head to the playoffs.

Philadelphia has been knocked out of playoff contention, while the rest of the NFC East division still has a chance to win the division. If Washington is not able to beat the Eagles, the winner of the division could be the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants, depending upon who wins that game in Week 17.

Washington will be getting back Alex Smith, Terry McLaurin, and possibly Antonio Gibson for Sunday, which could be huge considering that the Eagles will be without several key players. It will be rookie Jalen Hurts' first time going up against one of the top 5 defenses in the league, which could be a problem for him.

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles betting odds

Washington's odds: -2.0 (-110)

Eagles odds: +2.0 (-110)

Spread: Washington is a -2.0 favorite

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles picks

Advertisement

1. Alex Smith will return to the field and throw two touchdowns and one interception

2. Jalen Hurts will be replaced by Carson Wentz late into the game

3. Washington's defense will have two interceptions and fumbles recovered

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles key notes

Head coach Doug Pederson will likely not be fired after this season and will be with the Eagles

This will be new head coach Ron Rivera's second game against their division rivals

The Eagles have been knocked out of the playoff picture and are essentially playing for a good draft pick in 2021

Washington's defense continues to stand at 4th overall, allowing 310.5 yards per game

The last time these two teams went against each other in Week 1 of 2020, Washington defeated the Eagles 27-17

9⃣9⃣ is the defensive player to watch for Week 17! #CyberFit pic.twitter.com/ETQu7Oqavc — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 2, 2021

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles key injuries

Washington Football Team:

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is questionable

QB Alex Smith (calf) is questionable

WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) is questionable

Philadelphia Eagles:

DE Derek Barnett (calf) is out

DT Fletcher Cox (neck) is out

TE Dallas Goedert (calf) is out

WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) is out

Advertisement

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles predictions

Prediction: Washington 24, Eagles 17

Money Line: Washington -119, Eagles -101

Against The Spread: Washington 6-9, Eagles 4-10-1