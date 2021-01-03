NFL Week 17: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and predictions

In what could be one of the biggest games to end the 2020 regular season, the Washington Football Team will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in what is a must-win game for Washington to take the division and head to the playoffs.
Philadelphia has been knocked out of playoff contention, while the rest of the NFC East division still has a chance to win the division. If Washington is not able to beat the Eagles, the winner of the division could be the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants, depending upon who wins that game in Week 17.
Washington will be getting back Alex Smith, Terry McLaurin, and possibly Antonio Gibson for Sunday, which could be huge considering that the Eagles will be without several key players. It will be rookie Jalen Hurts' first time going up against one of the top 5 defenses in the league, which could be a problem for him.
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles betting odds
Washington's odds: -2.0 (-110)
Eagles odds: +2.0 (-110)
Spread: Washington is a -2.0 favorite
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles picks
1. Alex Smith will return to the field and throw two touchdowns and one interception
2. Jalen Hurts will be replaced by Carson Wentz late into the game
3. Washington's defense will have two interceptions and fumbles recovered
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles key notes
- Head coach Doug Pederson will likely not be fired after this season and will be with the Eagles
- This will be new head coach Ron Rivera's second game against their division rivals
- The Eagles have been knocked out of the playoff picture and are essentially playing for a good draft pick in 2021
- Washington's defense continues to stand at 4th overall, allowing 310.5 yards per game
- The last time these two teams went against each other in Week 1 of 2020, Washington defeated the Eagles 27-17
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles key injuries
Washington Football Team:
RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is questionable
QB Alex Smith (calf) is questionable
WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) is questionable
Philadelphia Eagles:
DE Derek Barnett (calf) is out
DT Fletcher Cox (neck) is out
TE Dallas Goedert (calf) is out
WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) is out
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles predictions
Prediction: Washington 24, Eagles 17
Money Line: Washington -119, Eagles -101
Against The Spread: Washington 6-9, Eagles 4-10-1