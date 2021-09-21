NFL Week 2 Review: Winners and losers from the week as Lamar Jackson steals the spotlight

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season thrilled fans and then some.

Shootouts in Arizona, Seattle, and Baltimore went the distance. Meanwhile, two young quarterbacks faced off in New Jersey, and other players improved their stock in Week 2.

It was wild, unpredictable, and dramatic, and it's time to examine who enjoyed Week 2 and who didn't.

NFL Week 2 winners

#1 - Tennessee Titans

After getting humiliated in Week 1, the Titans hauled themselves off the canvas in Week 2. The Seahawks jumped out to an early lead, but the Titans did what they do best; making it a fight.

The Titans got in the Seahawks' faces and unleashed bulldozing running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 100 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Titans roared back to win the game in overtime. When Henry is in that form, the Titans are tough to stop.

#2 - Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders

When the Raiders laid eyes on their schedule, they probably grimaced. A home opener against the Ravens followed by a road trip to Pittsburgh looked brutal on paper. Luckily for the Raiders, the games get played on grass, not on paper.

The Raiders snatched a deserved road victory in Week 2 and can thank a redesigned defense for it. Yes, Derek Carr displayed tremendous courage and skill. However, pass-rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue should get some credit as well. The duo set the tone as they harassed Ben Roethlisberger.

The Raiders' defense is playing well, and these two players are playing critical roles.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Week 2 matched Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes up for the third time in their respective careers. On the previous two occasions, the Kansas City Chiefs easily defeated Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday night's matchup forced the wounded Ravens to extract every ounce of tenacity they had and Jackson led from the front.

The Ravens quarterback fought back after an iffy start to lead the Ravens to a dramatic victory. Jackson displayed all his unique skills as he attacked the Chiefs. The former MVP shone in the running game as he glided past Chiefs players.

Furthermore, Jackson starred in the passing game. The oft-criticized QB backed his arm to make crucial plays, and he did. He then believed in himself to make a fourth-down play to ice the game. Jackson silenced the doubters and got the Ravens' season up and running in Week 2.

NFL Week 2 losers

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings faced a crushing loss against the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikes and Cards battled back-and-forth in a wild shootout. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense went toe-to-toe with the Cardinals, and they looked to have won it after Cousins drove them into field goal range in the dying minutes.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph then missed the 37-yard kick to doom the Vikings to defeat in Week 2. Kickers missing game-winning kicks is nothing new for Vikings fans, but this one must've hurt.

Mike Zimmer's team has games against the Seahawks, Browns, Panthers, and Ravens over the next six weeks. That missed kick could prove costly.

Jameis Winston crashed right back down to earth in Week 2. The Saints quarterback endured a miserable day against a feisty Panthers defense.

The Panthers sacked him four times and Winston threw two ghastly interceptions in Week 2. His QBR rating for the game was a dismal 21.6. The quarterback conversation in New Orleans is not going away. A poor performance like this only adds more fuel to the fire.

#3 - The NFL Competition Committee

The taunting rule reared its ugly head in Week 2.

At a critical juncture in the Seahawks and Titans game, the referees threw a penalty flag on the Seahawks for taunting. The Seahawks player was only celebrating his excellent play in front of his fans; far from taunting.

The NFL must reassess this rule before it gets out of hand. They should empower players to be themselves and have fun; instead, they penalize them for making big plays at critical moments.

It took until Week 2 for this issue to occur, and it won't go away unless someone does something. (Looking at you, Roger Goodell.)

