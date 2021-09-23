NFL Week 3 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads
Entering Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, there have been several spread upsets througho the first two weeks. Jameis Winston and Mac Jones are both playing much better than anticipated. The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are both looking like legit contenders early in the season. Week 3 begins tomorrow with Thursday Night Football and here's a guide for fans who want an edge in betting on the games.
NFL Thursday Night Football - Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans
- Spread - Carolina Panthers -7.5
- Money Line - Carolina Panthers -405, Houston Texans +320
- Over/Under - 43.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - QB Davis Mills to have 1+ passing TDs in each half of his first NFL start +310
- Game Picks - Houston Texans +7.5 to cover the spread, Carolina Panthers to win (-405), over 43.5 points (-104)
- Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 26 - Houston Texans 20
Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread - Arizona Cardinals -7.5
- Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -360, Jacksonville Jaguars +290
- Over/Under - 51.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Line/Total Points Parlay - Arizona Cardinals to win by at least eight points and the game having under 51.5 points scored +280
- Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals -7.5 to cover the spread and win the game, under 51.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 30 - Jacksonville Jaguars 19
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
- Spread - Tennessee Titans -5.5
- Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +205, Tennessee Titans -250
- Over/Under - 48.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Team to score first and win - Indianapolis Colts +320
- Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts +5.5 to win, over 48.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 28 - Tennessee Titans - 24
Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions
- Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7.5
- Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -450, Detroit Lions +350
- Over/Under - 49.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick -1st Drive Results - Field Goal Attempt +420
- Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens -7.5 to cover the spread and win the game, under 49.5 points (-106)
- Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 23 - Detroit Lions 13
Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills
- Spread - Buffalo Bills -7.5
- Money Line - Washington +270, Buffalo Bills -335
- Over/Under - 45.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Double Result - Washington Football Team to lead at halftime, Buffalo Bills to win the game +650
- Game Picks - Buffalo Bills -7.5 to win but not cover the spread, over 45.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Washington Football Team 20 - Buffalo Bills 26
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
- Spread - New England Patriots -3
- Money Line - New Orleans Saints +126, New England Patriots -146
- Over/Under - 41.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Any Time Touchdown Scorer - Chris Hogan +750
- Game Picks - New England Patriots -3 to cover the spread and win the game, over 41.5 points (-115)
- Game Prediction - New Orleans Saints 21 - New England Patriots 26
LA Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -6.5
- Money Line - LA Chargers +250, Kansas City Chiefs -310
- Over/Under - 55.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - First Touchdown Scorer - Travis Kelce +600
- Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs -6.5 to cover the spread and win, under 55.5 points (-114)
- Game Prediction - LA Chargers 16 - Kansas City Chiefs 26
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
- Spread - Cleveland Browns -7.5
- Money Line - Chicago Bears +260, Cleveland Browns -320
- Over/Under - 46.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams to score 1+ TD in each half - yes +196
- Game Picks - Cleveland Browns -7.5 to cover the spread and win, over 46.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Chicago Bears 20 - Cleveland Browns 28
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -3
- Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals +144, Pittsburgh Steelers -172
- Over/Under - 43.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Line/Total Points Parlay - Pittsburgh Steelers -3 to cover the spread and win with over 44.5 points scored +340
- Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers -3 to cover the spread and win, over 44.5 points (-110)
- Game Predicition - Cincinnati Bengals 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers 27
Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants
- Spread - New York Giants -3
- Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +134, New York Giants -158
- Over/Under - 47.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total 1st Half points - over 23.5 +100
- Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons +3 to win, under 47.5 points (-112)
- Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 20 - New York Giants 17
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -3.5
- Money Line - Miami Dolphins +168, Las Vegas Raiders -200
- Over/Under - 45.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Josh Jacobs over 71.5 rushing yards (-105)
- Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders -3.5 to cover the spread and win, over 45.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 17 - Las Vegas Raiders 30
New York Jets at Denver Broncos
- Spread - Denver Broncos -10.5
- Money Line - New York Jets +450, Denver Broncos -600
- Over/Under - 41.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Denver Broncos to score in every quarter - Yes +130
- Game Picks - Denver Broncos -10.5 win, but doesn't cover the spread, over 41.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - New York Jets 21 - Denver Broncos 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LA Rams
- Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5
- Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -122, LA Rams +104
- Over/Under - 55.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Matthew Stafford throwing over 299.5 yards -114
- Game Picks - LA Rams +1.5 win, under 55.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 - LA Rams 29
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings
- Spread - Seattle Seahawks -1.5
- Money Line - Seattle Seahawks -120, Minnesota Vikings +102
- Over/Under - 55.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Lowest Scoring Quarter - Second +700
- Game Picks - Seattle Seahawks -1.5 cover the spread and win, under 55.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Seattle Seahawks 27 - Minnesota Vikings 23
NFL Sunday Night Football - Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
- Spread - San Francisco 49ers -3.5
- Money Line - Green Bay Packers +154, San Francisco 49ers -184
- Over/Under - 49.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - George Kittle over 56.5 receiving yards -114
- Game Picks - San Francisco 49ers -3.5 cover the spread and win, under 49.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 20 - San Francisco 49ers 26
NFL Monday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Also Read
- Spread - Dallas Cowboys -3.5
- Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +160, Dallas Cowboys -190
- Over/Under - 51.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Dallas Cowboys -4.5 to win and under 51.5 points scored in the game +300
- Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles 21 - Dallas Cowboys 27