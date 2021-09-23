NFL Week 3 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

Entering Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, there have been several spread upsets througho the first two weeks. Jameis Winston and Mac Jones are both playing much better than anticipated. The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are both looking like legit contenders early in the season. Week 3 begins tomorrow with Thursday Night Football and here's a guide for fans who want an edge in betting on the games.

NFL Thursday Night Football - Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Texans’ rookie QB Davis Mills will start Thursday night vs. Panthers. Tyrod Taylor officially ruled out. Texans’ rookie QB Davis Mills will start Thursday night vs. Panthers. Tyrod Taylor officially ruled out.

Spread - Carolina Panthers -7.5

Money Line - Carolina Panthers -405, Houston Texans +320

Over/Under - 43.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - QB Davis Mills to have 1+ passing TDs in each half of his first NFL start +310

Game Picks - Houston Texans +7.5 to cover the spread, Carolina Panthers to win (-405), over 43.5 points (-104)

Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 26 - Houston Texans 20

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars

#PHNX #AZCardinals Through two weeks to begin the season, the Arizona Cardinals are second in total offense (445) and total points scored (72).These outputs came against two defensive head coaches.Next up, the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. Through two weeks to begin the season, the Arizona Cardinals are second in total offense (445) and total points scored (72).



Spread - Arizona Cardinals -7.5

Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -360, Jacksonville Jaguars +290

Over/Under - 51.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Line/Total Points Parlay - Arizona Cardinals to win by at least eight points and the game having under 51.5 points scored +280

Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals -7.5 to cover the spread and win the game, under 51.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 30 - Jacksonville Jaguars 19

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

#Titans #INDvsTEN AJ Brown vs the Colts11 catches for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns (4 games )Julio Jones vs the Colts20 catches for 419 yards and 3 touchdowns (3 games) AJ Brown vs the Colts



Spread - Tennessee Titans -5.5

Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +205, Tennessee Titans -250

Over/Under - 48.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Team to score first and win - Indianapolis Colts +320

Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts +5.5 to win, over 48.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 28 - Tennessee Titans - 24

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 In honor of it being Lions week for the Ravens, here’s a video of Justin Tucker nailing a 61-yard field goal to give Baltimore an 18-16 win over Detroit almost 8 years ago In honor of it being Lions week for the Ravens, here’s a video of Justin Tucker nailing a 61-yard field goal to give Baltimore an 18-16 win over Detroit almost 8 years ago https://t.co/XF8BvwgdJO

Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7.5

Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -450, Detroit Lions +350

Over/Under - 49.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick -1st Drive Results - Field Goal Attempt +420

Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens -7.5 to cover the spread and win the game, under 49.5 points (-106)

Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 23 - Detroit Lions 13

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

Spread - Buffalo Bills -7.5

Money Line - Washington +270, Buffalo Bills -335

Over/Under - 45.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Double Result - Washington Football Team to lead at halftime, Buffalo Bills to win the game +650

Game Picks - Buffalo Bills -7.5 to win but not cover the spread, over 45.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Washington Football Team 20 - Buffalo Bills 26

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss “If you were trying to build a perfect back, he essentially has everything you need.” — Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower, on Saints RB Alvin Kamara “If you were trying to build a perfect back, he essentially has everything you need.” — Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower, on Saints RB Alvin Kamara https://t.co/nE8oC2AQCD

Spread - New England Patriots -3

Money Line - New Orleans Saints +126, New England Patriots -146

Over/Under - 41.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Any Time Touchdown Scorer - Chris Hogan +750

Game Picks - New England Patriots -3 to cover the spread and win the game, over 41.5 points (-115)

Game Prediction - New Orleans Saints 21 - New England Patriots 26

LA Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -6.5

Money Line - LA Chargers +250, Kansas City Chiefs -310

Over/Under - 55.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - First Touchdown Scorer - Travis Kelce +600

Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs -6.5 to cover the spread and win, under 55.5 points (-114)

Game Prediction - LA Chargers 16 - Kansas City Chiefs 26

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears Coach Nagy has announced that Justin Fields will be our starting QB against the Browns. Coach Nagy has announced that Justin Fields will be our starting QB against the Browns.

Spread - Cleveland Browns -7.5

Money Line - Chicago Bears +260, Cleveland Browns -320

Over/Under - 46.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams to score 1+ TD in each half - yes +196

Game Picks - Cleveland Browns -7.5 to cover the spread and win, over 46.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Chicago Bears 20 - Cleveland Browns 28

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques Joe Schobert with what #Steelers are looking at #Bengals offense, talking about Joe and Joe being the offense (Burrow/Mixon) and how the run game has made up for less mobility from Burrow: Joe Schobert with what #Steelers are looking at #Bengals offense, talking about Joe and Joe being the offense (Burrow/Mixon) and how the run game has made up for less mobility from Burrow: https://t.co/Rwy4A67Hso

Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -3

Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals +144, Pittsburgh Steelers -172

Over/Under - 43.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Line/Total Points Parlay - Pittsburgh Steelers -3 to cover the spread and win with over 44.5 points scored +340

Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers -3 to cover the spread and win, over 44.5 points (-110)

Game Predicition - Cincinnati Bengals 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers 27

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Falcons WR Russell Gage is considered week-to-week with an ankle injury suffered on Sunday, source said. The team will see on Friday if he can possibly go this week vs the #Giants , though it appears as a bit of a long-shot at first glance. #Falcons WR Russell Gage is considered week-to-week with an ankle injury suffered on Sunday, source said. The team will see on Friday if he can possibly go this week vs the #Giants, though it appears as a bit of a long-shot at first glance.

Spread - New York Giants -3

Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +134, New York Giants -158

Over/Under - 47.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total 1st Half points - over 23.5 +100

Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons +3 to win, under 47.5 points (-112)

Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 20 - New York Giants 17

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and is out Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and is out Sunday. With Tua Tagovailoa out Sunday vs. the Raiders, Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett will backup. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… With Tua Tagovailoa out Sunday vs. the Raiders, Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett will backup. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -3.5

Money Line - Miami Dolphins +168, Las Vegas Raiders -200

Over/Under - 45.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Josh Jacobs over 71.5 rushing yards (-105)

Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders -3.5 to cover the spread and win, over 45.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 17 - Las Vegas Raiders 30

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

“I expect an electric stadium.”

Spread - Denver Broncos -10.5

Money Line - New York Jets +450, Denver Broncos -600

Over/Under - 41.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Denver Broncos to score in every quarter - Yes +130

Game Picks - Denver Broncos -10.5 win, but doesn't cover the spread, over 41.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - New York Jets 21 - Denver Broncos 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LA Rams

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter When the Buccaneers play at the Rams on Sunday, it will mark the first NFL game that Tom Brady has played in Los Angeles. When the Buccaneers play at the Rams on Sunday, it will mark the first NFL game that Tom Brady has played in Los Angeles.

Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5

Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -122, LA Rams +104

Over/Under - 55.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Matthew Stafford throwing over 299.5 yards -114

Game Picks - LA Rams +1.5 win, under 55.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 - LA Rams 29

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

Brett Favre threw 4 TDs. https://t.co/8q6i9ZlpCW

Spread - Seattle Seahawks -1.5

Money Line - Seattle Seahawks -120, Minnesota Vikings +102

Over/Under - 55.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Lowest Scoring Quarter - Second +700

Game Picks - Seattle Seahawks -1.5 cover the spread and win, under 55.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Seattle Seahawks 27 - Minnesota Vikings 23

NFL Sunday Night Football - Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

#49ers || #FTTB https://t.co/7589iikM64

Spread - San Francisco 49ers -3.5

Money Line - Green Bay Packers +154, San Francisco 49ers -184

Over/Under - 49.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - George Kittle over 56.5 receiving yards -114

Game Picks - San Francisco 49ers -3.5 cover the spread and win, under 49.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 20 - San Francisco 49ers 26

NFL Monday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys host Philly on Monday Night Football.

Spread - Dallas Cowboys -3.5

Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +160, Dallas Cowboys -190

Over/Under - 51.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Dallas Cowboys -4.5 to win and under 51.5 points scored in the game +300

Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles 21 - Dallas Cowboys 27

