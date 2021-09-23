×
NFL Week 3 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs
Wesley D Keefer
ANALYST
Modified Sep 23, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Preview

NFL Week 3 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

Entering Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, there have been several spread upsets througho the first two weeks. Jameis Winston and Mac Jones are both playing much better than anticipated. The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are both looking like legit contenders early in the season. Week 3 begins tomorrow with Thursday Night Football and here's a guide for fans who want an edge in betting on the games.

NFL Thursday Night Football - Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Texans’ rookie QB Davis Mills will start Thursday night vs. Panthers. Tyrod Taylor officially ruled out.
  • Spread - Carolina Panthers -7.5
  • Money Line - Carolina Panthers -405, Houston Texans +320
  • Over/Under - 43.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - QB Davis Mills to have 1+ passing TDs in each half of his first NFL start +310
  • Game Picks - Houston Texans +7.5 to cover the spread, Carolina Panthers to win (-405), over 43.5 points (-104)
  • Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 26 - Houston Texans 20

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars

Through two weeks to begin the season, the Arizona Cardinals are second in total offense (445) and total points scored (72).

These outputs came against two defensive head coaches.

Next up, the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.
#PHNX #AZCardinals https://t.co/JuU76RBJ9U
  • Spread - Arizona Cardinals -7.5
  • Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -360, Jacksonville Jaguars +290
  • Over/Under - 51.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Line/Total Points Parlay - Arizona Cardinals to win by at least eight points and the game having under 51.5 points scored +280
  • Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals -7.5 to cover the spread and win the game, under 51.5 points (-105)
  • Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 30 - Jacksonville Jaguars 19

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

AJ Brown vs the Colts

11 catches for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns (4 games )

Julio Jones vs the Colts

20 catches for 419 yards and 3 touchdowns (3 games)

#Titans #INDvsTEN https://t.co/xSieLQ5D0H
  • Spread - Tennessee Titans -5.5
  • Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +205, Tennessee Titans -250
  • Over/Under - 48.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Team to score first and win - Indianapolis Colts +320
  • Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts +5.5 to win, over 48.5 points (-105)
  • Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 28 - Tennessee Titans - 24

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

In honor of it being Lions week for the Ravens, here’s a video of Justin Tucker nailing a 61-yard field goal to give Baltimore an 18-16 win over Detroit almost 8 years ago https://t.co/XF8BvwgdJO
  • Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7.5
  • Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -450, Detroit Lions +350
  • Over/Under - 49.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick -1st Drive Results - Field Goal Attempt +420
  • Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens -7.5 to cover the spread and win the game, under 49.5 points (-106)
  • Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 23 - Detroit Lions 13

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

Washington Week is HERE!

We’re LIVE with Coach McDermott before practice at One Bills Drive.

#WSHvsBUF | #BillsMafia twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…
  • Spread - Buffalo Bills -7.5
  • Money Line - Washington +270, Buffalo Bills -335
  • Over/Under - 45.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Double Result - Washington Football Team to lead at halftime, Buffalo Bills to win the game +650
  • Game Picks - Buffalo Bills -7.5 to win but not cover the spread, over 45.5 points (-110)
  • Game Prediction - Washington Football Team 20 - Buffalo Bills 26

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

“If you were trying to build a perfect back, he essentially has everything you need.” — Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower, on Saints RB Alvin Kamara https://t.co/nE8oC2AQCD
  • Spread - New England Patriots -3
  • Money Line - New Orleans Saints +126, New England Patriots -146
  • Over/Under - 41.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Any Time Touchdown Scorer - Chris Hogan +750
  • Game Picks - New England Patriots -3 to cover the spread and win the game, over 41.5 points (-115)
  • Game Prediction - New Orleans Saints 21 - New England Patriots 26

LA Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Through 17 career starts, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have more passing yards than any other players in NFL history.

Chiefs vs. Chargers on Sunday. https://t.co/uls8Eqwsvf
  • Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -6.5
  • Money Line - LA Chargers +250, Kansas City Chiefs -310
  • Over/Under - 55.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - First Touchdown Scorer - Travis Kelce +600
  • Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs -6.5 to cover the spread and win, under 55.5 points (-114)
  • Game Prediction - LA Chargers 16 - Kansas City Chiefs 26

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Coach Nagy has announced that Justin Fields will be our starting QB against the Browns.
  • Spread - Cleveland Browns -7.5
  • Money Line - Chicago Bears +260, Cleveland Browns -320
  • Over/Under - 46.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams to score 1+ TD in each half - yes +196
  • Game Picks - Cleveland Browns -7.5 to cover the spread and win, over 46.5 points (-105)
  • Game Prediction - Chicago Bears 20 - Cleveland Browns 28

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Schobert with what #Steelers are looking at #Bengals offense, talking about Joe and Joe being the offense (Burrow/Mixon) and how the run game has made up for less mobility from Burrow: https://t.co/Rwy4A67Hso
  • Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -3
  • Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals +144, Pittsburgh Steelers -172
  • Over/Under - 43.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Line/Total Points Parlay - Pittsburgh Steelers -3 to cover the spread and win with over 44.5 points scored +340
  • Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers -3 to cover the spread and win, over 44.5 points (-110)
  • Game Predicition - Cincinnati Bengals 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers 27

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

#Falcons WR Russell Gage is considered week-to-week with an ankle injury suffered on Sunday, source said. The team will see on Friday if he can possibly go this week vs the #Giants, though it appears as a bit of a long-shot at first glance.
  • Spread - New York Giants -3
  • Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +134, New York Giants -158
  • Over/Under - 47.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total 1st Half points - over 23.5 +100
  • Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons +3 to win, under 47.5 points (-112)
  • Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 20 - New York Giants 17

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

With Tua Tagovailoa out Sunday vs. the Raiders, Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett will backup. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
  • Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -3.5
  • Money Line - Miami Dolphins +168, Las Vegas Raiders -200
  • Over/Under - 45.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Josh Jacobs over 71.5 rushing yards (-105)
  • Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders -3.5 to cover the spread and win, over 45.5 points (-105)
  • Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 17 - Las Vegas Raiders 30

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Vic Fangio on the home opener against the Jets, with the Broncos sitting at 2-0:

“I expect an electric stadium.”
  • Spread - Denver Broncos -10.5
  • Money Line - New York Jets +450, Denver Broncos -600
  • Over/Under - 41.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Denver Broncos to score in every quarter - Yes +130
  • Game Picks - Denver Broncos -10.5 win, but doesn't cover the spread, over 41.5 points (-105)
  • Game Prediction - New York Jets 21 - Denver Broncos 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LA Rams

When the Buccaneers play at the Rams on Sunday, it will mark the first NFL game that Tom Brady has played in Los Angeles.
  • Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5
  • Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -122, LA Rams +104
  • Over/Under - 55.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Matthew Stafford throwing over 299.5 yards -114
  • Game Picks - LA Rams +1.5 win, under 55.5 points (-110)
  • Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 - LA Rams 29

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

#vikings last win against the Seahawks came in 2009.

Brett Favre threw 4 TDs. https://t.co/8q6i9ZlpCW
  • Spread - Seattle Seahawks -1.5
  • Money Line - Seattle Seahawks -120, Minnesota Vikings +102
  • Over/Under - 55.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Lowest Scoring Quarter - Second +700
  • Game Picks - Seattle Seahawks -1.5 cover the spread and win, under 55.5 points (-110)
  • Game Prediction - Seattle Seahawks 27 - Minnesota Vikings 23

NFL Sunday Night Football - Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

It’s Packers week! 🧀

Throwback to the 2012 NFC Divisional Playoff Game 🔥🔥

#49ers || #FTTB https://t.co/7589iikM64
  • Spread - San Francisco 49ers -3.5
  • Money Line - Green Bay Packers +154, San Francisco 49ers -184
  • Over/Under - 49.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - George Kittle over 56.5 receiving yards -114
  • Game Picks - San Francisco 49ers -3.5 cover the spread and win, under 49.5 points (-105)
  • Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 20 - San Francisco 49ers 26

NFL Monday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Diggs has never not had an interception during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trevon Diggs has had an interception in every game this season.

The Cowboys host Philly on Monday Night Football.
  • Spread - Dallas Cowboys -3.5
  • Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +160, Dallas Cowboys -190
  • Over/Under - 51.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Dallas Cowboys -4.5 to win and under 51.5 points scored in the game +300
  • Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles 21 - Dallas Cowboys 27
Edited by Henno van Deventer
