5 revenge games in NFL Week 4

NFL Week 4 is loaded with fascinating story lines. In particular, there are several revenge games scheduled for NFL Week 4. When a player or coach gets the opportunity to play against their former team, it sometimes makes that game a little more special for them. The terms of their departure play a role in the significance of the game as well. Here are five games in NFL Week 4 that classify.

Looking for revenge in NFL Week 4

#1 Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

As head coach and quarterback tandem, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had the most dominant run in NFL history. They brought the Patriots six Super Bowls and nine AFC Championships across two decades of success. They broke up following the 2019 season. In 2020, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers while Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs.

Greg Auman @gregauman Video: Tom Brady says his goodbye with Bill Belichick wasn’t in person but he thought it was handled well by all involved as he left the Patriots. Video: Tom Brady says his goodbye with Bill Belichick wasn’t in person but he thought it was handled well by all involved as he left the Patriots. https://t.co/7ibaQWrejG

There is still a ton of speculation about what the relationship between Brady and Belichick looks like. Whether or not they really like each other is unknown, but they surely respect each other from a football perspective. They will clash on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 4 in one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games of all time.

#2 Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

When Andy Reid was the head coach of the Eagles, he got the unfortunate reputation of someone who couldn't win big games. Reid and the Eagles did plenty of winning but ultimately fell short of a Super Bowl title. Since his departure, both the Chiefs (with Reid) and the Eagles (without Reid) have accomplished a Super Bowl victory. They face off for the first time in NFL Week 4.

#3 Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings

After much success as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Kevin Stefanski was hired by the Cleveland Browns before the 2020 season to be their head coach. In his first year in his new job, Stefanski helped the Browns reach the playoffs and advance past the first round. The Vikings failed to make the playoffs last year and could be looking for a new head coach after this season.

#4 Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts

In his two seasons as a starter for the Colts, Jacoby Brissett put up decent numbers. He threw for 6040 yards and 31 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. The Colts never really trusted him to be their starting quarterback and replaced him with Philip Rivers. Then when Rivers retired, they traded for Carson Wentz. Brissett starts for Miami in NFL Week 4 in a revenge game he is likely excited for.

#5 Corey Davis, New York Jets vs Tennessee Titans

Corey Davis is a former fifth overall draft pick for the Titans. He never quite lived up to his potential of being selected as high as he did but still had productive years with the team. This offseason, they let him go and then traded for Julio Jones to replace him. Davis will try to show the Titans they gave up on him too soon in this NFL Week 4 matchup.

