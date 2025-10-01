  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Week 5 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details

NFL Week 5 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 01, 2025 21:04 GMT
NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL Week 5 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details - Source: Imagn

The first month of the 2025 NFL season is over, and the calendar has turned to October. The first four weeks of the season have been thrilling, with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles both recording perfect 4-0 records. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets are still seeking their first win of the season.

Ad

With Week 5 comes the season's first bye weekend and the second international game, which will take place in London, England, between the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons all get the first scheduled byes of the season in Week 5. As a result, the injured players on those teams will have more time to recover, and the Steelers (3-1) will have more time to enjoy a strong start to the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite having the fewest Sunday afternoon schedules of the 2025 season, there are several thrilling games to be excited about this week.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The San Francisco 49ers will go south to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL action this week. Josh Allen, the current MVP, and young quarterback Drake Maye will square off when the New England Patriots travel to play the Bills on Sunday night.

Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at EverBank Stadium on Monday night to wrap up Week 5.

On Sunday afternoon, the NFL's main schedule will feature only 10 games broadcast on FOX and CBS.

2025 NFL Season: Full Week 5 TV schedule & broadcast details

Let's start by going over the details of CBS's broadcast from Sunday, October 5. The 2025 NFL season's fifth week will include two late games and three early games on CBS.

Ad

The schedule features Ravens taking on the Texans at 1:00 p.m. in a game between two sides who have surprisingly won only once in four games this season.

CBS TV coverage

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn
  • New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Ad
Ad

FOX TV Coverage

FOX's slate for Week 5 includes five games in total: three early window games and two late window games.

FOX TV coverage (Early games)

  • New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
  • Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Eric Collins, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
Ad
Ad

FOX TV coverage (Late games)

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams
Ad

TNF TV broadcast information

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

NFL London broadcast information

Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, England

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh

SNF TV broadcast information

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Ad

MNF TV broadcasts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications