NFL Week 5 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details

The first month of the 2025 NFL season is over, and the calendar has turned to October. The first four weeks of the season have been thrilling, with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles both recording perfect 4-0 records. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets are still seeking their first win of the season.With Week 5 comes the season's first bye weekend and the second international game, which will take place in London, England, between the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings.The Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons all get the first scheduled byes of the season in Week 5. As a result, the injured players on those teams will have more time to recover, and the Steelers (3-1) will have more time to enjoy a strong start to the season.Despite having the fewest Sunday afternoon schedules of the 2025 season, there are several thrilling games to be excited about this week.The San Francisco 49ers will go south to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL action this week. Josh Allen, the current MVP, and young quarterback Drake Maye will square off when the New England Patriots travel to play the Bills on Sunday night.The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at EverBank Stadium on Monday night to wrap up Week 5.On Sunday afternoon, the NFL's main schedule will feature only 10 games broadcast on FOX and CBS.2025 NFL Season: Full Week 5 TV schedule &amp; broadcast detailsLet's start by going over the details of CBS's broadcast from Sunday, October 5. The 2025 NFL season's fifth week will include two late games and three early games on CBS.The schedule features Ravens taking on the Texans at 1:00 p.m. in a game between two sides who have surprisingly won only once in four games this season.CBS TV coveragePhiladelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy WolfsonBaltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan WashburnNew Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ RossSeattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie CollinsArizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi KinkhabwalaFOX TV CoverageFOX's slate for Week 5 includes five games in total: three early window games and two late window games.FOX TV coverage (Early games)New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen, Pam OliverIndianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez, Kristina PinkCarolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Eric Collins, Mark Schlereth, Jen HaleFOX TV coverage (Late games)Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom RinaldiCincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison WilliamsTNF TV broadcast informationLos Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee HartungNFL London broadcast informationCleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, EnglandAnnouncers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara WalshSNF TV broadcast informationBuffalo Bills vs New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa StarkMNF TV broadcastsJacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge